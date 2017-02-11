AAA survey: 35 percent of Americans will travel as a family this year

Now is the time when millions of families across the country are starting to plan getaways for spring break, summer vacation and long holiday weekends throughout the year. According to a recent AAA survey, more than one-third of Americans (35 percent) are planning to take a vacation of 50 miles or more away from home involving two or more immediate family members this year. The overall volume of travelers remains unchanged from last year, indicating that Americans continue to prioritize traveling as a family.

While most families (70 percent) are planning to take one or two vacations, there is a significant increase this year in the number of Americans who say they are planning to take three or more vacations. 28 percent of Americans will take three or more family vacations this year – that’s 13 percent higher than in 2016.

“Families continue to see the value of traveling as a way to bond and reconnect in today’s busy world,” said Carol DiOrio, vice president of travel at AAA WCNY. “The best way to wrap up a family vacation is to start planning the next one and more and more Americans are doing that.”

The old school family road trip (79 percent) and visits to national parks (51 percent) and theme parks (40 percent) remain the most popular types of vacations for families planning to travel this year. Trips to international destinations (33 percent), going on guided or escorted tours (22 percent) and ocean cruises (20 percent) are also popular with family travelers.

Those planning to pack up their cars for a road trip this year will be in good company. Compared to 2016, 10 percent more families are expected to take road trips this year, despite average gas prices that are 47 cents higher than they were this time last year.

The number of American families planning to take a guided or escorted tour is expected to increase seven percent over last year. “While many Americans enjoy the flexibility of a road trip, there are some families who prefer the structure and convenience of a group tour,” continued DiOrio. “Many tours are specially designed for multi-generational groups, plus there’s no better way to learn about a destination than from a knowledgeable, local guide.”

To help families find the best hotels and restaurants, AAA’s professional inspectors have evaluated nearly 59,000 hotels and restaurants across North America. Their top picks for family-friendly AAA Approved and Diamond Rated hotels and restaurants can be found here.

