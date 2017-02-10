 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

What’s on PAC-B? Feb. 11 to 17

Feb 10, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Things to Do

What’s on PAC-B? Feb. 11 to 17

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, Feb. 11

  • 9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 12:00 PM Van Buren Mtg (2/7/2017)
  • then Lysander Mtg (2/2/2017)
  • then CMS & You February 2017
  • 3:00 PM BPL Art Show: Art of My Life – Karen Smith Collins (2010)
  • 3:45 PM BPL Art Show: Syracuse Weaver’s Guild (2012)
  • 4:30 PM BPL Art Show: Water Colors of Richard Ryder (2002)
  • 5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
  • 6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 9:00 PM Van Buren Mtg (2/7/2017)
  • then Lysander Mtg (2/2/2017)
  • then CMS & You February 2017

Sunday Feb. 12

  • 9:00 AM Van Buren Mtg (2/7/2017)
  • then Lysander Mtg (2/2/2017)
  • then CMS & You February 2017
  • 12:00 PM BPL Art Show: Art of My Life – Karen Smith Collins (2010)
  • 12:45 PM BPL Art Show: Syracuse Weaver’s Guild (2012)
  • 1:30 PM BPL Art Show: Water Colors of Richard Ryder (2002)
  • 2:00 PM Gardens of B’ville: Ann Makowiec (2001)
  • 3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church
  • 4:00 PM Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God
  • 5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
  • 6:00 PM Van Buren Mtg (2/7/2017)
  • then Lysander Mtg (2/2/2017)
  • then CMS & You February 2017
  • 9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

Monday, Feb. 13

  • 9:00 AM BPL Art Show: Art of My Life – Karen Smith Collins (2010)
  • 9:45 AM BPL Art Show: Syracuse Weaver’s Guild (2012)
  • 10:30 AM BPL Art Show: Water Colors of Richard Ryder (2002)
  • 11:00 AM Gardens of B’ville: Ann Makowiec (2001)
  • 12:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 3:00 PM Van Buren Mtg (2/7/2017)
  • then Lysander Mtg (2/2/2017)
  • then CMS & You February 2017
  • 6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 9:00 PM BPL Art Show: Art of My Life – Karen Smith Collins (2010)
  • 9:45 PM BPL Art Show: Syracuse Weaver’s Guild (2012)
  • 10:30 PM BPL Art Show: Water Colors of Richard Ryder (2002)
  • 11:00 PM Gardens of Baldwinsville: Ann Makowiec (2001)

Tuesday, Feb. 14

  • 9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 12:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ FUMC (2014)
  • 1:10 PM Model T Ford Club Meeting (2016)
  • 2:35 PM Longley Brothers Car Show (2016)
  • 3:00 PM Ransom Paid @ Community Wesleyan Church (2014)
  • 5:00 PM Jazzeray Cabaret Salute to WWII Radio – Ray Middle School (2011)
  • 6:00 PM Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 75 Years (1/23/2017)
  • 6:20 PM David Harshberger: Making Big Buttons
  • 6:30 PM Garden Railway w Bruce Haney (2013)
  • 7:00 PM Shacksboro: Trains 101 Antique & Toy Trains
  • 7:35 PM BPL Presents: “Let’s Talk” The Water We Drink w Art Levy (2014)
  • 9:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: History of Beauchamp Jewell & Steitz (2015)
  • 10:05 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: History of Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office (2010)
  • 11:05 PM Not So Silent Weapon – Music in WWII (2005)

Wednesday, Feb. 15

  • 9:00 AM Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 75 Years
  • 9:20 AM David Harshberger: Making Big Buttons
  • 9:30 AM Garden Railway w Bruce Haney (2013)
  • 10:00 AM Shacksboro: Trains 101 Antique & Toy Trains
  • 10:35 AM BPL Presents: “Let’s Talk” The Water We Drink w Art Levy (2014)
  • 12:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: History of Beauchamp Jewell & Steitz (2015)
  • 1:05 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: History of Onondaga  County Sheriff’s Office (2010)
  • 2:05 PM Not So Silent Weapon – Music in WWII (2005)
  • 3:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 6:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ FUMC (2014)
  • 7:10 PM Model T Ford Club Meeting (2016)
  • 8:35 PM Longley Brothers Car Show (2016)
  • 9:00 PM Ransom Paid @ Community Wesleyan Church (2014)
  • 11:00PM Jazzeray Cabaret Salute to WWII Radio – Ray Middle School (2011)

Thursday, Feb. 16

  • 9:00 AM Ransom Paid @ Community Wesleyan Church (2014)
  • 11:00AM Jazzeray Cabaret Salute to WWII Radio – Ray Middle School (2011)
  • 12:00PM Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 75 Years
  • 12:20PM David Harshberger: Making Big Buttons
  • 12:30PM Garden Railway w Bruce Haney (2013)
  • 1:00 PM Shacksboro Museum: Trains 101 Antique & Toy Trains
  • 1:35 PM BPL Presents: “Let’s Talk” The Water We Drink w Art Levy (2014)
  • 3:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: History of Beauchamp Jewell & Steitz (2015)
  • 4:05 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: History of Onondaga  County Sheriff’s Office (2010)
  • 5:05 PM Not So Silent Weapon – Music in WWII (2005)
  • 6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 9:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ FUMC (2014)
  • 10:10 PM Model T Ford Club Meeting (2016)
  • 11:35 PM Longley Brothers Car Show (2016)

Friday, Feb. 17

  • 9:00 AM B’Ville Community Band @ FUMC (2014)
  • 10:10 AM Model T Ford Club Meeting (2016)
  • 11:35 AM Longley Brothers Car Show (2016)
  • 12:00 PM Ransom Paid @ Community Wesleyan Church (2014)
  • 2:00 PM Jazzeray Cabaret Salute to WWII Radio – Ray Middle School (2011)
  • 3:00 PM Baldwinsville Theater Guild 75 Years
  • 3:20 PM David Harshberger: Making Big Buttons
  • 3:30 PM Garden Railway w Bruce Haney (2013)
  • 4:00 PM Shacksboro: Trains 101 Antique & Toy Trains
  • 4:35 PM BPL Presents: “Let’s Talk” The Water We Drink w Art Levy (2014)
  • 6:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: History of Beauchamp Jewell & Steitz (2015)
  • 7:05 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: History of Onondaga  County Sheriff’s Office (2010)
  • 8:05 PM Not So Silent Weapon – Music in WWII (2005)
  • 9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

Comment on this Story

Chittenango volleyball advances in sectionals

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field volleyball West Genesee Westhill wrestling

%d bloggers like this: