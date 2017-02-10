What’s on PAC-B? Feb. 11 to 17

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, Feb. 11

9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

12:00 PM Van Buren Mtg (2/7/2017)

then Lysander Mtg (2/2/2017)

then CMS & You February 2017

3:00 PM BPL Art Show: Art of My Life – Karen Smith Collins (2010)

3:45 PM BPL Art Show: Syracuse Weaver’s Guild (2012)

4:30 PM BPL Art Show: Water Colors of Richard Ryder (2002)

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM Van Buren Mtg (2/7/2017)

then Lysander Mtg (2/2/2017)

then CMS & You February 2017

Sunday Feb. 12

9:00 AM Van Buren Mtg (2/7/2017)

then Lysander Mtg (2/2/2017)

then CMS & You February 2017

12:00 PM BPL Art Show: Art of My Life – Karen Smith Collins (2010)

12:45 PM BPL Art Show: Syracuse Weaver’s Guild (2012)

1:30 PM BPL Art Show: Water Colors of Richard Ryder (2002)

2:00 PM Gardens of B’ville: Ann Makowiec (2001)

3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church

4:00 PM Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Van Buren Mtg (2/7/2017)

then Lysander Mtg (2/2/2017)

then CMS & You February 2017

9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

Monday, Feb. 13

9:00 AM BPL Art Show: Art of My Life – Karen Smith Collins (2010)

9:45 AM BPL Art Show: Syracuse Weaver’s Guild (2012)

10:30 AM BPL Art Show: Water Colors of Richard Ryder (2002)

11:00 AM Gardens of B’ville: Ann Makowiec (2001)

12:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

3:00 PM Van Buren Mtg (2/7/2017)

then Lysander Mtg (2/2/2017)

then CMS & You February 2017

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM BPL Art Show: Art of My Life – Karen Smith Collins (2010)

9:45 PM BPL Art Show: Syracuse Weaver’s Guild (2012)

10:30 PM BPL Art Show: Water Colors of Richard Ryder (2002)

11:00 PM Gardens of Baldwinsville: Ann Makowiec (2001)

Tuesday, Feb. 14

9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

12:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ FUMC (2014)

1:10 PM Model T Ford Club Meeting (2016)

2:35 PM Longley Brothers Car Show (2016)

3:00 PM Ransom Paid @ Community Wesleyan Church (2014)

5:00 PM Jazzeray Cabaret Salute to WWII Radio – Ray Middle School (2011)

6:00 PM Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 75 Years (1/23/2017)

6:20 PM David Harshberger: Making Big Buttons

6:30 PM Garden Railway w Bruce Haney (2013)

7:00 PM Shacksboro: Trains 101 Antique & Toy Trains

7:35 PM BPL Presents: “Let’s Talk” The Water We Drink w Art Levy (2014)

9:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: History of Beauchamp Jewell & Steitz (2015)

10:05 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: History of Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office (2010)

11:05 PM Not So Silent Weapon – Music in WWII (2005)

Wednesday, Feb. 15

9:00 AM Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 75 Years

9:20 AM David Harshberger: Making Big Buttons

9:30 AM Garden Railway w Bruce Haney (2013)

10:00 AM Shacksboro: Trains 101 Antique & Toy Trains

10:35 AM BPL Presents: “Let’s Talk” The Water We Drink w Art Levy (2014)

12:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: History of Beauchamp Jewell & Steitz (2015)

1:05 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: History of Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office (2010)

County Sheriff’s Office (2010) 2:05 PM Not So Silent Weapon – Music in WWII (2005)

3:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

6:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ FUMC (2014)

7:10 PM Model T Ford Club Meeting (2016)

8:35 PM Longley Brothers Car Show (2016)

9:00 PM Ransom Paid @ Community Wesleyan Church (2014)

11:00PM Jazzeray Cabaret Salute to WWII Radio – Ray Middle School (2011)

Thursday, Feb. 16

9:00 AM Ransom Paid @ Community Wesleyan Church (2014)

11:00AM Jazzeray Cabaret Salute to WWII Radio – Ray Middle School (2011)

12:00PM Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 75 Years

12:20PM David Harshberger: Making Big Buttons

12:30PM Garden Railway w Bruce Haney (2013)

1:00 PM Shacksboro Museum: Trains 101 Antique & Toy Trains

1:35 PM BPL Presents: “Let’s Talk” The Water We Drink w Art Levy (2014)

3:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: History of Beauchamp Jewell & Steitz (2015)

4:05 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: History of Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office (2010)

County Sheriff’s Office (2010) 5:05 PM Not So Silent Weapon – Music in WWII (2005)

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ FUMC (2014)

10:10 PM Model T Ford Club Meeting (2016)

11:35 PM Longley Brothers Car Show (2016)

Friday, Feb. 17

9:00 AM B’Ville Community Band @ FUMC (2014)

10:10 AM Model T Ford Club Meeting (2016)

11:35 AM Longley Brothers Car Show (2016)

12:00 PM Ransom Paid @ Community Wesleyan Church (2014)

2:00 PM Jazzeray Cabaret Salute to WWII Radio – Ray Middle School (2011)

3:00 PM Baldwinsville Theater Guild 75 Years

3:20 PM David Harshberger: Making Big Buttons

3:30 PM Garden Railway w Bruce Haney (2013)

4:00 PM Shacksboro: Trains 101 Antique & Toy Trains

4:35 PM BPL Presents: “Let’s Talk” The Water We Drink w Art Levy (2014)

6:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: History of Beauchamp Jewell & Steitz (2015)

7:05 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: History of Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office (2010)

County Sheriff’s Office (2010) 8:05 PM Not So Silent Weapon – Music in WWII (2005)

9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

Comment on this Story