Tom Neidl Memorial Scholarship announced

Feb 10, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Schools

The Cazenovia Central School District has announced the establishment of a memorial scholarship in recognition for the contributions to the countless students who learned from and played for Coach Tom Neidl.

Neidl, who passed away this past December, taught physical education at Burton Street Elementary School for 32 years, his entire teaching career, and coached football and track throughout his years at Cazenovia. He is among the winningest football coaches in the history of Section III and was recently honored for his body of work by the CNY Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame with the Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football Award.

Anyone interested in making a contribution to the Tom Neidl Memorial Scholarship Fund may send the donation to Cazenovia Central Schools Business office, at 31 Emory Avenue, Cazenovia, NY, 13035.  Donations may also be made using a credit card and following the link on the school district website, which is listed under the “Top Links” and then “Cazenovia School Store.” Once at the school store, scroll down to see the “Tom Neidl Scholarship” option.

Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

