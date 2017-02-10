Skaneateles indoor track second in boys, girls secitonals

Though unable to go all the way to the top, each of the Skaneateles indoor track and field teams would gain second-place finishes during Friday night’s Section III Class B-2 championships at Utica College’s Hutton Dome.

in the girls B-2 meet, the Lakers had 122 points, but Clinton prevailed with 189 points. And the Skaneateles boys got 108 points to finish behind those same Clinton Warriors, who had 184 points.

With the field cut down by some teams unable to make it to Utica due to early-day snowstorms and school closings, it gave more room for the Lakers to flourish on both sides.

Skaneateles was 1-2 in the 55-meter dash as Maddie Peterson edged Angela Krause, 7.61 seconds to 7.62, while Emme Conan got fourth place in 7.77 seconds. It was the same in the 55-meter hurdles, where Brady Iles won in 9.65 seconds ahead of Mikaela Terhune (9.95 seconds) in second place.

During the shot put, Ali Grant won with a toss of 26 feet 4 1/4 inches, with Nieve Morse second by going 25’3″. Grant went on to finish second in the weight throw, her heave of 29’9 1/2″ trailing Clinton’s Olivia Wightman (31’3 3/4″), while Krause had a second-place triple jump of 31’11 3/4″ behind the Warriors’ Devin Lee Robinson (33’2″).

Peterson, in 43.17 seconds, was a close second behind CBA’s Claire Bargabos (43.06 seconds) in the 300-meter dash, while Krause was third in 44.58 seconds. Moving to the 4×200 relay, Peterson, Terhune, Conan and Shay McCarthy went 1:57.04, second to Clinton’s winning 1:53.93.

In the 4×400, the Lakers were second as Melissa Biver, Abbey Logan, Christiana Ciaccio and Jessica Patalino finished in 4:26.33, less than a second behind Clinton’s winning 4:25.49. Iles, Julia Willcox, Natatlie Condon and Kyla Sears were third in the 4×800 relay in 10:42.74.

Willcox was third in the 1,500-meter run in 5:07.01 after she finished fourth in the 1,000-meter run in 3:10.46. Condon was fifth in the 3,000-meter run in 11:20.49, with Maddy Brogan seventh (11:47.84) and Nicole Derosa eighth (12:16.84). Condon was eighth in the 600-meter run in 1:52.33.

In the boys sectional B-2 meet, the Lakers got one win on the oval, seeing Pat Hackler, Jon Metz, Luke Palmer and Brahm Malcolm get a time of 1:42.48 in the 4×200 to beat Clinton (1:44.07) by more than a second. Malcolm would finish seventh in the high jump, clearing 5’4″ as Ryan Willcox (5’2″) was ninth.

Chase Corcoran was again victorious in the weight throw, his best attempt of 46’10 1/4″ enough to beat out Altmar-Parish-Williamstown’s Takota Jacobson (45’3 1/2″). Also, Corcoran threw the shot put 34’7″, second to Jacobson, who won with 42’6 1/2″.

Alex Vanriper was part of a 1-2 effort in the long jump, winning with a top leap of 18’11 1/4″ as Palmer got second place with a leap of 18’1 3/4″. Also, Vanriper nearly won the 55 sprint, finishing in 7.21 seconds, second to Clinton’s Jared Decosty (7.19 seconds), and Vanriper added a second-place triple jump of 38′ 1/4″ as another Warriors star, Enzo Cicchinelli, won with 39’3 1/4″.

Luke Rathgeb got to second place in the 3,200-meter run in 10:32.27 behind Clinton’s Andrew Ford (10:25.86), also finishing third in the mile in 5:20.17. Metz, Willcox, Lawrence Gray and Nick Paciorek were third in the 4×400 relay in 4:08.61.

Skaneateles makes the much shorter trip to SRC Arena on Wednesday for the sectional state qualifying meet. The top finishers here get to go to Staten Island’s Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex March 4 for the state championships.

