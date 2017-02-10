PLS announces name change to Emergent

The performance consulting, training and executive coaching company, PLS, shared some news with their clients as of the beginning of the new year — they have changed their name to Emergent. The decision to make this change came after a rebranding initiative that took place throughout 2016.

“We believe the name, Emergent, better illustrates who we are, what we do, and the myriad of products we offer,” said partner Ralph Simone.

The word emergent is defined as, “coming into being,” and Simone stated that for his company, that describes the work they do in helping individuals, teams and organizations reach their full potential for themselves, and in the organizations and communities they serve.

“Our passion is always to guide professionals and their teams to emerge as leaders, thinkers and doers — in a way that is life transforming, both professionally and personally,” Simone said.

He added that the main focus of Emergent has been and will continue to be a commitment to helping individuals and organizations find the most effective approach to meaningful change for themselves and their organizations.

“Everyone at Emergent is grateful to share this exciting time with our clients, and we look forward to seeing where the future takes us as a partner in their growth, learning and success,” said Simone.

To learn more about Emergent and the many products, services and tools they offer, please visit their website at getemergent.com.

Emergent is a leadership and development organization in Central New York offering an array of services to effect both individual and organizational transformation. Our comprehensive offerings extend from executive coaching to leadership training and corporate retreats to motivational speaking. In addition to a range of in- house diagnostic tools, we are certified to administer Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, Emotional Competency Inventory, and other 360° Feedback assessments. The breadth of our experience allows us to create customized services for organizations, whether they are corporate, non-profit, academic or government.

