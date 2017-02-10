 

Margaret Davison, 84

Feb 10, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Obituaries

Margaret Davison, 84

Margaret “Maggie” Davison, 84, of Cazenovia, passed away on Feb. 8, 2017, quietly in her home with her family by her side.
Born in Syracuse on May 2, 1932, she was the daughter of Leslie “Bo” and  Nellie Myers.  Maggie graduated from Cathedral Academy in Syracuse. She worked at the Fayetteville-Manlius School District in the printing department. Maggie loved to read, sew, quilt and travel. She loved meeting new people and made friends wherever she went.
She is predeceased by her parents, her sisters, Dottie Kimber and Joan Wilcox and brother David Myers. Surviving are her husband, Malcolm F. Davison; daughters, Nancy Novak of Cazenovia, Debbie (Mike) Allen of Boise, Idaho, Barbara Arnold of Cazenovia, Pat (Rich) Stokes of Arizona; son, Steven (Stacy) Davison of Fayetteville; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Calling hours: noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Newell-Fay Manlius Chapel, 8191 Cazenovia Road, Manlius. A funeral service follows the calling hours at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. A spring burial will be made in Manlius Village Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org. For a guest book, directions, and florists, please visit scheppfamily.com.

