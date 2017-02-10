Leonard J. Cooper, 84

Leonard J. Cooper, 84, passed away peacefully on Feb. 8, 2017. He is survived by his wife of almost 62 years, Carol Frawley Cooper; his brother, William A. Cooper; his daughters, Colleen (Robert) Walker, Sandra (Chris) Hirsh, Mary (Larry) Hughes; his

son, Jeffrey Cooper; his grandchildren, Mandy (Greg) Walts, Michael Hirsh, Joshua Gates, April (Scott) Urban, Randi Nicholas) Proukou, Ashley (Aaron) Sirtoli, Ryanne Hughes, Travis Hughes, Lindsey (Ryan) Hirsh, Kori Hughes, Kylee Hughes, Jeffrey Cooper, Jacob Cooper; and his great-grandchildren, Brian Fipps, Collin Fipps, Eva Fipps, Kelly Runge, Bailey Runge, Lukas Sirtoli, Levi Proukou, Evan Sirtoli, Keegan Sirtoli, and Maeve Urban.

Leonard was born July 21, 1932, to Alice (Kingsley) and Leonard Cooper, Sr.. He attended primary and secondary school in North Syracuse and Central Square, graduating from Sandy Creek High School in 1949. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from SUNY Oswego in 1953, and his master’s degree from SUNY Oswego in 1958. Leonard proudly served in the United States Army prior to marrying his wife Carol in 1955. He was also a member of the VFW Post 5540, Phoenix, since 1957.

Leonard worked as a teacher in Brownville Schools and in Baldwinsville Central Schools. He was quickly promoted to school administration in Baldwinsville, and served in that district for 39 years. Leonard helped develop Baldwinsville’s first intramural and adult education programs, notably, he was the first Director of Personnel at Baldwinsville Schools.

After his retirement in 1989, Leonard continued his dedication to the education system by acting as a New York state hearing officer for disadvantaged students, assisting in their placement for academic success. In the years following, he held numerous state office titles within the school administrators association. Additionally, an active member of the First Congregational, UCC in Phoenix, Leonard served as chairman and member on the board of trustees, and was integrally involved with Sunday School operations.

As a lifelong sports enthusiast and avid golfer, Leonard acted as president and founder of the board of directors of the Beaver Meadows Golf and Recreation Association. Furthermore, for 27 years, Leonard was a passionate high school and collegiate level soccer referee. He enjoyed most watching his children and grandchildren participate in their various activities, both during and after school age years. He took pride in achievements of those he loved and relished celebrating their successes.

A celebration of Leonard’s life is planned at the First Congregational, United Church of Christ, 43 Bridge St., Phoenix, on Monday, Feb. 13, with the family receiving friends and loved ones from 1 to 3 p.m. and the memorial service following at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the First Congregational, UCC, General Operating Fund, in memory of Leonard Cooper.

Arrangements in care of: Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main St., Phoenix, NY 13135.

