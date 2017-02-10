F-M’s Eric Coley signs National Letter of Intent

On Feb. 1, Fayetteville-Manlius High School senior Eric Coley signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his athletic career in the fall at the collegiate level. Coley, who played on the F-M Hornets football team for one season after transferring from Michigan’s Portage Northern High School in 2016, made official his commitment to Syracuse University during the football signing ceremony, which was held in front of friends, family and staff members in F-M High School’s House I gymnasium. A National Letter of Intent is a binding agreement between a prospective student-athlete and a National Letter of Intent member institution. By signing the letter, a prospective student-athlete agrees to attend the institution full-time for one academic year, and the institution agrees to provide athletics financial aid for one academic year. Coley is a defensive back and wide receiver. He was named F-M’s Most Valuable Player in 2016 and received the same award in 2015 from Portage High School. His father, Vinson Reynolds, is a defensive line coach for the Orange. (Submitted Photo)

On Feb. 1, Fayetteville-Manlius High School senior Eric Coley signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his athletic career in the fall at the collegiate level.

Coley, who played on the F-M Hornets football team for one season after transferring from Michigan’s Portage Northern High School in 2016, made official his commitment to Syracuse University during the football signing ceremony, which was held in front of friends, family and staff members in F-M High School’s House I gymnasium.

A National Letter of Intent is a binding agreement between a prospective student-athlete and a National Letter of Intent member institution. By signing the letter, a prospective student-athlete agrees to attend the institution full-time for one academic year, and the institution agrees to provide athletics financial aid for one academic year.

Coley is a defensive back and wide receiver. He was named F-M’s Most Valuable Player in 2016 and received the same award in 2015 from Portage High School. His father, Vinson Reynolds, is a defensive line coach for the Orange.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story