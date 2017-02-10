Do you know a deserving Cazenovia area ‘Entrepreneur Next Door’?

Feb 10, 2017 Jason Emerson Business, Cazenovia Republican, Schools
Woman holding open sign
Cazenovia College will once again off “The Entrepreneur Next Door” community event and panel discussion on Wednesday, March 29. This year, the organizers are seeking nominations to recognize a Cazenovia-area entrepreneur with an inaugural “Cazenovia Area Entrepreneur of the Year” award to be given at the event. Nominations may be submitted online at surveymonkey.com/cazentrepreneur.
Nominations will be open until midnight Thursday, Feb. 24. Selected nominees will be included on a ballot to be released for community input/vote in early March.
Full information on the schedule of events for “The Entrepreneur Next Door” will be announced in the coming weeks.
For more information, contact Dr. Karin Bump, Cazenovia College, kbump@cazenovia.edu, 655-7186.
