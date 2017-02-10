Cazenovia Boy Scout Troop 18 wins Klondike Derby

Cazenovia Troop 18 Boy Scouts Andrew Furze, Nathaniel Morris and Jake Tobin recently won a Klondike Derby event in which about 50 scouts from five different troops participated. submitted photo

On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Earlville Troop 5 Boy Scouts hosted a Klondike Derby event in Earlville during which about 50 scouts from five different area troops participated. This was the second time in over 35 years that the Earlville troop hosted the event.

The five participating Boy Scout Troops werre Cazenovia Troop 18, DeRuyter Troop 14, Earlville Troop 5, Munnsville Troop 7 and Sherburne Troop 66.

A Klondike derby is an annual event held by some Boy Scouts of America districts during the winter months and is based on the heritage of the Klondike Gold Rush. BSA units have been running Klondike derbies since 1949.

The event varies by district, but the typical Klondike derby consists of several stations where patrols/units must test their Scoutcraft skills and their leadership abilities, earning points towards a total score. Often, one or more races are included while the Scouts navigate between stations.

The unit must transport their gear on a homemade sled pulled by the Scouts. Districts may have specific guidelines for the construction of sleds.

