Barbara Walser, 82

Barbara Walser, 82, passed away peacefully Feb. 7, 2017, at home after a long illness, surrounded by her family. She was born in Ira, N.Y., and lived most of her life in Baldwinsville. Barbara was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Baldwinsville since she was 9 years old. She contributed to the church in many ways, including singing in the choir, teaching religious education, as well as serving as the secretary for 20 years. One of Barbara’s favorite activities was camping at Brennan Beach.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Thomas Walser; son, Thomas M. (Brenda) Walser; daughters, Denise J. (David) Pearsall, Michelle G. (Warren) Kelly, and Kathryn A. (Christopher) Long; grandchildren, Melanie, Brian, Jason, Daniel, Zachary, Brayden, Micah, Emily, Victoria, Amanda, Elayna, and Dustin; great granddaughter, Joy Kelly; sister, Eleanor Boisey; brother, Warren Weller; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Falardeau Funeral Home, 93 Downer St, Baldwinsville. Services are 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the First Baptist Church, 22 Syracuse St, Baldwinsville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Francis House, 108 Michaels Ave, Syracuse, NY 13208.

