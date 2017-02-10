Area Police Blotters: Weeks of Jan. 18 to Feb. 2

Feb 10, 2017 Hayleigh Gowans Crime, Eagle Bulletin
Roderick Torrence, 38, of Syracuse, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with disorderly conduct.
John Feketa, 50, of Rome, was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with grand larceny.
Nicolas Arcadi, 29, of Fulton, was arrested Jan. 30 and charged with petit larceny.
Ronnie Fenandez, 29, of DeWitt, was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal possession of a weapon.
Michael Futrell, 26, of Baldwinsville, was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with petit larceny.
Patrick Gillette, 54, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with a DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .08 percent, a DWI, failure to keep right and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Charles Lawrence, 23, of Liverpool, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with two counts of criminal mischief in the fourth degree and harassment in the second degree.
Kimo Busby, 31, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 24 on a bench warrant for petit larceny.
Rebecka Shaw, 38, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 18 on a bench warrant for petit larceny.
Victor C. Mikitiuk, 33, of Crandall Street, Cortland, was arrested Feb. 1 on a bench warrant.
Michael C. Johnson, 28, of Jasper Street, Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 30 on a bench warrant.
Ryan J. Conroy, 23, of Newcastle Road, Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with speeding, a DWI, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .08 percent and unlawful possession of marijuana.
Andrew R. Wood, 26, of E. Seneca Street, Manlius, was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, menacing in the third degree and harassment in the second degree.
Ryan M. Powell, 38, of Kimball Road, Manlius, was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with a DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .08 percent, a DWI, moving fron a lane unsafely, improper/no signal, passing a red signal, unlawful possession of marijuana and possession of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
Tyler J. Mahar, 22, of Spring Street, East Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 26 on a bench warrant.
Adam M. Mondics, 22, of NY Route 26, Whitney Point, NY, was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.
