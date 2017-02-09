YEARS AGO IN HISTORY: WEEK OF FEB. 8

The Cazenovia Bus battling a snow drift in the 1920s.

150 Years Ago

February 13, 1867 — Oneida-One of the stills at the distillery of Arnold & Wilson, north of the railroad in this village, exploded about 10 o’clock on Wednesday, February 6th. The roof on that portion of the building where the explosion occurred was blown off, and four cisterns torn to pieces. Fortunately, no one was injured. The loss sustained is estimated at $1,000.

125 Years Ago

February 11, 1892 — Geo. W. Ripley of Homer, has leased the Casa-Nova for a term of one year from the proprietors Messrs. Watkins and Watts. Mr. Ripley is manager of the opera houses at Homer and Marathon and has had several years’ experience in the business. He intends to secure two first class attractions for the Casa Nova every month.

100 Years Ago

February 15, 1917 — In spite of the fact that we are living in the most turbulent period that this world has ever known and one which every American should be quick to show his patriotism, very few flags were shown on Monday, Lincoln’s birthday.

Until the past week some of the automobiles have been running without interruption. The small drifts of snow have sometimes caused severe strain upon the engines, however, and some of the motorists express regret that they did not store their cars last fall. Farmers, too, regret that cars are run when snow is on the ground. A big rut in a snow road, caused by an automobile, is very annoying to the driver of horses and on some of the rural highways, it is also said, a single motorist for his own convenience puts to trouble many drivers.

50 Years Ago

February 15, 1967 — Ron Hull of New Woodstock, will compete in the New York skimobile championships in Boonville next weekend. Frank Palmer, also of New Woodstock, will be among about 30 Cazenovia area skimobile fans who will attend the meet to cheer Ron as he tackles a cross-country race, and obstacle course and a race around an enclosed course. Every Sunday noon this winter, New Woodstock has reverberated with the sound of ski mobile motors as the faithful rev up and head for the snowy hills. So far, there have been no reports of skiers being run down by a gas-burning snow buggy, but if the traffic increases…

Years Ago is compiled by Erica Barnes. She is a contributing writer for The Cazenovia Republican with a degree in history and communications from Flagler College. She compiles the column from the archives of the Cazenovia Public Library. It is written in the style of the time.

