Livin’ in Liverpool: Old First’s crowning achievement

Wow! Those new cast-iron crowns really look spiffy atop Old First!

As part of the Verizon-inspired re-roofing of the two church steeples on Liverpool First Presbyterian Church, contractors topped off the project with old-fashioned decorative railings circling the pinnacles. Gorgeous!

Late last year, Charleston’s Stealth Concealment Solutions, Inc. built a replica of the bell tower roof using steel infrastructure and fiberglass skin that would meet Verizon’s cell-antennae needs while maintaining the architectural integrity of the building which was constructed during the Civil War. The bell tower stands 76 feet high. Last month, the new crowns were installed on both rooftops.

Fire & Ice Fest Feb. 25-26

The First Presbyterian Church stages it second annual Fire and Ice Festival on Feb. 25 and 26. The festival is open to the public and features entertainment including a magician, a balloon artist, fire-eating and face-painting, and hot beverages, baked goods, chili and other festival fare will be served throughout the weekend with a pancake brunch on Sunday. Fun family activities will revel in our winter weather, with sledding, cross-country skiing, snow sculpturing and an evening bonfire. For info, visit facebook.com/Liverpool.FPC, or call the church at 315-457-5180.

Tilt-a-Whirls wanted

American Legion Post 188 had to cancel its annual summer field days last year because it was unable to book an amusement rides company to set up at Washington Park.

If you know of any likely vendors who could help resurrect the Legion’s summer fun days in August, contact Post 188 Commander Ken Palmer at 315-451-9544, or via email at lalpost188@centralny.twbc.com.

Gone too soon

Sorry to report that my old friend, Art Levy, died Jan. 31, at the relatively young age of 71. I got to know Art when we both worked at WCNY-TV Channel 24, when it still broadcasted from its original location at 506 Old Liverpool Road.

Art was well-known for his sharp wit and jovial personality both of which he displayed frequently on his talk show, “What’s Your Point?” That healthy sense of humor came in handy later in his life, when he was employed by state government and when he ran for and won a seat on the Lysander Town Board. Art also volunteered for Baldwinsville Meals On Wheels.

Republican town committeeman Brian Bixby said Art’s passing leaves a void. “On behalf of the Lysander Republican Committee,e we are extremely saddened by the loss of our good friend.” Bixby said. “The town of Lysander and our community as a whole has lost a guiding father figure.”

A broadcast colleague, Caroline Coley Stanistreet, remembered, “Art and I started working at WCNY the very same day in the late 1980s. He had a unique blend of intelligence, kindness and especially humor.”

Perch hooked at Euclid

The historic Euclid Restaurant is one of the few local eateries that features a lake perch dinner on its menu. The fresh fish is served with fries and coleslaw, and costs for $16.99. Yellow perch are plentiful in the Great Lakes. Good chance the Euclid’s fish swam in Lake Erie.

The venerable restaurant at the corner of Morgan Road and Route 31 dates all the way back to 1817, when the junction was called Clay Corners. (Man, the place is even older than The Cobblestone!) For reservations or take-out orders, call 315-622-2750; euclidrestaurant.com. And don’t forget, snowmobiles are welcome at the Euclid Restaurant!

Basil Hayden’s is back!

Since 1992, the Jim Beam company has marketed Basil Hayden’s Bourbon as one of its four “Small-Batch Collection” brands, also including Knob Creek, Booker’s and Baker’s. The historic Hayden’s brand can be traced back to the early 19th century. In 1840, the Hayden family produced Old Grand-Dad, which became one of the most popular whiskys of the era.

Now, 25 years after Beam Suntory named its new high-end bourbon after Basil Hayden, the somewhat peppery liquor is enjoying a renaissance. Bourbon expert Chuck Crowdery recently blogged, “Beam seems to have had success focusing Basil Hayden on a cocktails-oriented, fashion and style-oriented consumer.”

Consider two new drink special being mixed at The Retreat, Liverpool’s most bustling bistro; retreatrestaurant.com; 315-457-6358.

The Bourbon Greyhound blends Basil Hayden’s, lemon, grapefruit juice, sugar and club soda; while the Winter Bourbon Smash mixes the small-batch bourbon with triple sed. orange juice, raspberry puree and a splash of club soda, for $5.50.

A cheesy alternative

The Cheese-Filled Company, with a new location at 2810 Le Moyne Ave., in Mattydale, sells unusual cheese-filled gourmet products like nothing you’ve ever seen before. Its Famous Cheese Filled Pepperoni comes in many different flavors from mild to wild. If pepperoni isn’t your thing, the company also sells a delectable Dilly Dawg, a cheese-filled deli-size dill pickle that is filled with a blissful blend of cheeses.

The company reaches out to local non-profits to help with fundraising; cheesefilledcompany.com; 315-317-2047.

Contact the columnist at russtarby@aol.com.

