Jamesville-Dewitt High to stage “Footloose The Musical” in February

Colin Palladino as Ren and Kristina Bell as Ariel, come together to sing the classic "Almost Paradise" as Jamesville Dewitt High School brings “Footloose The Musical” to their stage. (Photo by Mark Kotzin)

Jamesville Dewitt High School Music Department this week presents the Broadway smash hit “Footloose the Musical” for four performances on Feb. 9 through 11, in the Osborn Auditorium at JDHS.

Based on the motion picture hit about a young man who comes to town and changes the lives of everyone there, “Footloose the Musical” is propelled by the rhythm of its Oscar and Tony nominated Top 40 score with music that includes “Let’s Hear It For The Boy,” “Almost Paradise,” “Holding Out For A Hero,” “The Girl Gets Around,” and the title song.

When the film was released in 1984, there were at least 65 communities in the United States that had some sort of law on the books outlawing dancing. One such town was Elmore City, OK the original inspiration for the unbelievable story of Footloose the Musical, and yet today there remains some communities that still try to repress the restless energy of their teenagers.

Colin Palladino stars as Ren McCormick, a boy without a father, who locks horns with a minister (Jeremy Wells). Rev. Moore’s rebellious daughter, Ariel, is played by Kristina Bell and his wife, Vi, by Catherine Cargian. When Ren and his mother (Geraldine Wason) move from Chicago to the small farming town of Bomont, Texas, Ren is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. What he isn’t prepared for are the rigorous local laws including a ban on dancing.

Over 120 JDHS students in the cast, pit, and crew have put their talents to use to bring you a thoroughly enjoyable experience. Shawn Forster directs and choreographs with Jamie Rieger assisting as student choreographer. Elizabeth Quackenbush provides vocal music direction and Daniel Blumenthal conducts the pit orchestra. Set construction is by Larry Stroh, light design by Brian Rieger, sound design by Dylan Spencer, and costumes by Katie Rauch. Brenda Neuss is the producer.

Performances are February 9 to 11 – evenings at 7 p.m. with a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. at 6845 Edinger Drive in DeWitt. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at jdmusic.ticketleap.com or in person 45 minutes prior to the curtain.

