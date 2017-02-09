J-D laps field, sweeps sectional Class A indoor track titles

Regardless of the event or discipline, the Jamesville-DeWitt indoor track and field teams were going to have a part in it during Thursday night’s Section III Class A championships at SRC Arena – and most likely, finish on top.

It happened often enough for the girls Red Rams to earn 175 points and boys Red Rams to gain 170 points on their way to a sweep of the sectional crowns. East Syracuse Minoa finished second on the girls side with 63 points and the boys Spartans were fourth with 48 points.

A hint at what the J-D girls could do came in the 3,000-meter run when it swept the top three, Ayla Erwin winning in 11 minutes, 15.18 seconds as Abby Palin was second in 11;22.70 and Alisa Salbert (12;14.57) was third.

Another 24-point effort came in the 1,000-meter run, where Hannah Butler prevailed in 3:12.31 over Sophia Vinciguerra, who was second in 3:14.40 as Megan Brown (3:33.08) got third place.

Then it happened again in the 1,500-meter run as Butler won in 5;15.07, cruising ahead of Grace Bridge in second place (5:19.07) as Abby Leavitt was third in 5:28.94. Butler, Vinciguerra, Katie Lutz and Abby Leavitt prevailed in the 4×800 relay in 10:49.17.

Alexandria Payne arrived to win the 55-meter hurdles in 8.70 seconds, while teammate Ailish McDevitt was fourth in 10.06 seconds and Emma Clardy (10.97 seconds) was sixth.

Right after that, in the 300-meter dash, Payne, in 42.56 seconds, was nearly four seconds ahead of the field as Eva Wisniewski grabbed third place in 46.94 seconds. And a third title came when Payne went 16 feet 8 1/2 inches to win the long jump over Central Valley’s Danielle Juby, who went exactly 16 feet for second place.

In a 1-2 pole vault finish, Gabrielle Tanksley won, clearing 9’6″ as Sara Signorelli topped 8’6″. J-D had Keely Whipple, Amanda Semmel, Emma Buck and Sarah Hildreth finish second (4;32.51) to Fowler (4:28.31) . ESM’s Jacinta Hensinger, Sydney Carnvial, Marissa Drogo and Sage Almstead finished third in 4:33.20.

The Spartans also contended in the 4×200, where Mackenzie Bourdon, Tiesha Benjamin, Lashae Benjamin and Kaylee DeLucia were second in 1:59.14 behind Fowler (1:54.70) as J-D settled for fourth place in 2:02.62.

Alexia Carr, in 7.83 seconds, got third place in the 55-meter dash, with the Spartans’ Lashae Benjamin (7.98 seconds) edging the Rams’ Denise Yaeger (8.05 seconds) for fifth place. Katie Lutz was third in the 600-meter run in 1:48.07.

ESM’s girls won twice in field events, starting in the high jump, where Jennah Ferrari cleared 4’11” to edge New Hartford teammates Elizabeth Lemire and Bianca Durso (4’10) as J-D’s Laetticia Bazile (4’8″) was fourth.

Meanwhile, in the triple jump, Mia Montgomery got the victory for the Spartans, her top attempt of 36’8 1/4″ more than five feet ahead of Oswego’s Rose Huang (31’7″) and the field.

Elsewhere, ESM’s Lindsey Crego was third in the weight throw, heaving it 30’4″ to beat out J-D’s Marinah Williams (30’3 1/2″) for that spot as the Rams’ Lauren Nandal (27’6 1/4″) was sixth.

Bourdon finished third in the 55 hurdles (9.80 seconds), with Hensinger fourth (46.96 seconds) and Benjamin sixth (47.52 seconds) in the 300. Katherine Jacobs, Kassandra Burr, Julia Schug and Melanie DeFeo were third in the 4×800 in 11:34.41.

David Fikhman led the J-D boys to its sectional title. He started his night by winning the 55 sprint in 6.86 seconds over Mexico’s Logan Burrows (6.93 seconds), with Murad Amurlayev sixth in 7.18 seconds and ESM’s Cody Laroche seventh in 7.28 seconds.

The 300 offered a 1-2 sweep for J-D thanks to Fikhman, who won in 36.45 seconds, and Mike Potamianos, who got second place in 37.89 seconds. Joey Armenta was fourth in 38.64 seconds and Tyler Gabriel (39.31 seconds) got sixth place, adding up to 23 points for the Rams.

For a third title, Fikhman joined Potamianos, Armenta and Amurlayev in the 4×200, where J-D’s top time of 1;34.93 cleared a field that saw ESM’s Alex Kubecka, Alec Kerestejian, Conner Hillman and Tyler Kilmer get third place in 1:42.96.

The Rams’ Patrick Dye won the 3,200-meter run in 9:49.76 as Luke Hobika finished fifth in 10:39.09 and Joe DiDomenico was sixth in 10:41.41. Also, Dye was second in the mile in 4:42.79, edged out by New Hartford’s Josh Farmer (4:42.17), but still ahead of ESM star Nick Berg, who was fourth in 4;51.95.

Repeating what the girls distance runners did, the Rams got a top-three sweep in the pole vault, Alex Le winning by clearing 11 feet as Chris Blust (10’6″) and Ben MacCrindle (10 feet) followed in the next two spots.

J-D also won the 4×400 as Potamianos, Armenta, Gabriel and Jesse White put up a time of 3:43.23, well clear of Homer (3:51.72) as ESM’s Dan Barry, Michael Sanders, Gavin Stevens and Jake Perotta were sixth in

4;12.74. Armaleyev, with a long jump of 20’6″, finished a quarter-inch behind New Hartford’s Sei Sei (20’6 1/4″) for the title, with Bradford in third place by going 20’3 before he unleashed a second-place triple jump of 39’3″ to trail Central Valley’s Jacob Slaughter (41’1 1/4″).

Sam Glisson, who was fifth in the mile (4:58.27) ahead of Alan Gao (4:59.56) in sixth place, was second in the 1,000 in 2;44.65 behind New Hartford’s Steve Malenowski (2:42.08), while ESM had Jared Henry finish third in 2:44.92 and Nick Berg get fourth place in 2:48.47.

The Rams’ Fidel Martinez got third place in the 600 in 1:29.93, with ESM having Nate Castor get sixth place in 1;35.55 as Kubecka was ninth and J-D seeing Matt Kemmis finish seventh and Parker Cote 10th.

Martinez, Glisson, Dye and Logan Mimaroglu were second (9:08.24) to New Hartford (8:46.62) in the 4×800. Henry Middleton threw the shot put 38’10 1/2″ for third place, adding an eighth-place weight throw of 30’1″.

ESM got two wins from Isaiah Brooks, who in 8.12 seconds beat out J-D teammates Ryan Bradford (8.52 seconds) and Alex Carbacio (8.69 seconds) to win the 55 hurdles, while Hillman was fourth in 8.99 seconds.

Brooks then won the high jump by clearing 5’8″ with fewer misses than Homer’s Brent McNeil as the Rams’ Everett Moss was fifth. Cody Laroche took sixth place (18’6 1/2″) in the long jump.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story