From the Liverpool Public Library: Drop In anytime at LPL

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

Kids and their caregivers can do a whole lot of dropping in at the Liverpool Public Library during the next week.

In fact, there are four official Drop In events scheduled for the Carman Community Room, Sargent Meeting Room and Children’s Room from this Friday, Feb. 10, through Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Drop In Family Storytime runs from 10:15 to 11 a.m. this Friday; Drop In Family Games goes from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday; Drop In Craft and Storytime runs from 4:15 to 5 p.m. Tuesday; and Drop In Parent/Child Stay and Play goes from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Other popular Drop In events include the monthly Legos event, which is scheduled for 3 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22, and Crafts, which runs from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 23.

Children’s librarian Alison McCarthy says there are several reasons behind the scheduling of Drop In events.

“We do the Drop In Storytime so it can be less structured and aimed for a wider age group (than the registration-required Storytimes),” McCarthy said. “And we find that sometimes it’s easier for parents to not to feel the pressure to sign up. “

As a result, she says, the Drop In sessions tend to have an easygoing atmosphere.

“We find it relaxed and not stressful on the parents,” McCarthy said.

Some children’s events, she said, such as cooking and science, draw so many patrons that registration is a must to keep them from becoming overcrowded.

But these? Drop in and enjoy.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story