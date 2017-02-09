From the Liverpool Public Library: Drop In anytime at LPL

Feb 09, 2017 Ashley M. Casey News, Point of View, Star Review
By Mark Bialczak
LPL Communications Specialist
Kids and their caregivers can do a whole lot of dropping in at the Liverpool Public Library during the next week.
In fact, there are four official Drop In events scheduled for the Carman Community Room, Sargent Meeting Room and Children’s Room from this Friday, Feb. 10, through Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Drop In Family Storytime runs from 10:15 to 11 a.m. this Friday; Drop In Family Games goes from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday; Drop In Craft and Storytime runs from 4:15 to 5 p.m. Tuesday; and Drop In Parent/Child Stay and Play goes from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Other popular Drop In events include the monthly Legos event, which is scheduled for 3 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22, and Crafts, which runs from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 23.
Children’s librarian Alison McCarthy says there are several reasons behind the scheduling of Drop In events.
“We do the Drop In Storytime so it can be less structured and aimed for a wider age group (than the registration-required Storytimes),” McCarthy said. “And we find that sometimes it’s easier for parents to not to feel the pressure to sign up. “
As a result, she says, the Drop In sessions tend to have an easygoing atmosphere.
“We find it relaxed and not stressful on the parents,” McCarthy said.
Some children’s events, she said, such as cooking and science, draw so many patrons that registration is a must to keep them from becoming overcrowded.
But these? Drop in and enjoy.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
Feb 09, 2017 0
Feb 09, 2017 0
Feb 09, 2017 0
Feb 09, 2017 0
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Nov 02, 2016
Jun 03, 2011
Feb 09, 2017
Feb 09, 2017