From the Assembly: Making government more accountable to New Yorkers

Holding government more accountable is a priority for the legislature this year.

One piece of legislation, which passed for the second time and will appear on the ballot this year as a referendum to amend the state constitution, strips taxpayer-funded pensions from public officers convicted of corruption (A.1749).

Additionally, a joint resolution was passed requiring legislators in both houses to submit information about their outside income to the independent Legislative Ethics Commission (LEC), which will then issue an advisory opinion on whether a conflict of interest exists (B.404/C.25).

It’s important that we continue finding ways to make state government more transparent to hardworking New Yorkers we represent. These measures will help us build back the public trust and show that no one is above the law. Taxpayers should not be subsidizing the retirements of corrupt public officers. Nobody is above the law.

The pension forfeiture bill received strong bipartisan support during the last legislative session (A.10739-A of 2016). Second passage by the legislature was required so it can be placed on the ballot in November. If voters approve the measure, it will become a new state constitutional requirement.

As for the joint resolution, both houses approved it this week and it takes effect immediately. Legislators earning more than $5,000 per year in outside income must seek a ruling from the LEC; current legislators are required to submit information within their first 30 days if they plan to continue earning outside income.

New Yorkers should have the utmost confidence that their leaders aren’t burdened by conflicts of interest.

As always, public participation remains vitally important to the Assembly. Your input is a valuable resource and helps me to better serve our community.

