ESM Spartan Stage to perform ‘Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’

Members of the ESM Spartan Stage pose for a photo. (Submitted Photo)

East Syracuse Minoa’s Spartan Stage members will present the family-friendly musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat on Feb. 9, 10 and 11. Performances are at 7 p.m. each night at ESM Central High School, with an additional matinee on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The tale of Joseph comes to life in this delightful musical featuring universal themes and catchy music. The show has little spoken dialogue and is primarily sung through a variety of musical styles. After the favorite son, Joseph, is sold into slavery by his jealous brothers, he is taken to Egypt where he endures a series of adventures that challenge his spirit and humanity.

New this year, tickets can be ordered online and you can choose from all available seats. Visit esmschools.org/SpartanStageTickets to order online. Tickets are $10 each and can also be purchased from Spartan Stage members. All reserved tickets will be held in your name at the box office and can be picked up the night of the performance. Tickets will also be available at the door, unless that performance is sold out.

The musical features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Student Jack Bousquet is production stage manager, while Gabrielle Hill & Griffin Ferrari are assistant stage managers.

Joseph is being produced and directed by Adam Shatraw. Musical directors are Michelle Currier and Virginia Labatos while Steve Culhane is the pit orchestra conductor. The costume designer is Lorien Beaulieu, while Sarah Anson and Kevin Oliver are leading the technical elements of the show.

Wheelchair accessible seating is available. For additional information email spartanstage@esmschools.org or call 434-3300. ESM Central High School is located at 6400 Fremont Rd., East Syracuse.

The cast includes Adam Jones as Joseph and narrators Summer Cardarelli, Robyn Walters, Ellie Beaulieu and Anabella Owens. Cooper Pokrentowski is Jacob and Joseph’s Brothers are played by Jason Neubauer (Reuben), John Kipping (Simeon), Jack Callahan (Levi), Ben Houseman (Naphtali), Michael Graves (Isaachar), Ben Briggs (Asher), Nicolas Worden (Dan), Hunter Husnay (Zebulon), Thomas Kipping (Gad), David Griffith (Benjamin) and Peter Hager (Judah).

Other roles include Cooper Pokrentowski as Potiphar; Aline Cunia, Mrs. Potiphar; Jack Callahan, Butler; Michael Graves, Baker; Jacob Kindon, Pharaoh and Anna Markert, Apache Dancer.

The brothers’ wives are played by Hannah Caccamo, Erin Houghtaling, Sydney Caramanna, Sarah Moran, Anna Markert, Camryn Greabell, Breeya Myrick, Sierra Falcone, Sara Stevenson, Sophie Hartz and Abby Oliver.

