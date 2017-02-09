CBA Student-Athletes Sign Division I Letters of Intent

Feb 09, 2017 Hayleigh Gowans Eagle Bulletin, High School, Schools
Three CBA student-athletes, all football players, recently signed letters of intent to attend Division I colleges in the fall. Pictured from left: Taylor Kirschenheiter, Noah Jordan-Williams and Dan Damico. (Submitted Photo)
Three Dewitt-Christian Brothers Academy student-athletes, all football players, have signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at Division I institutions in the fall.
Daniel Damico, son of Richard and Beth Damico of Manlius, will attend University of Albany. Damico will study Business.
Noah Jordan-Williams, son of Debra Williams of Cicero, will attend Boston College. He will study Business.
Taylor Kirschenheiter, son of Frederick and Katrina Kirschenheiter of Liverpool, will attend Wagner College. Kirschenheiter will also study Business.
Damico, who played linebacker and tight end for the Brothers, was named First Team All-State, First Team All-CNY, First Team All-League and Mr. Football this past season. Damico had 197 tackles, 48 tackles for a loss, 4.5 quarterback sacks and recovered two fumbles in leading CBA to a Class AA Sectional title, and the semifinals of the State Tournament.
Jordan-Williams, a wide receiver, was named Third Team All-State, First Team All-CNY and First Team All-League. He had 18 receptions for 525 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior.
Kirschenheiter, a defensive lineman, was named Second Team All-CNY and All-League. He had 65 tackles and two sacks on the season.
I am a reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican at Eagle News. I report on topics ranging from town and village government, business, news and features. I am a 2014 graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications and have a degree in Journalism and a minor in Psychology.
