 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Caz student musicians play in All-State Music Festival

Feb 09, 2017 Achievers, Cazenovia Republican, Schools

Caz student musicians play in All-State Music Festival

These Cazenovia music students in grades 10 to 12 participated in the NYSSMA Zone 3 Area All-State Music Festival on Feb. 3 and 4 at Ithaca High School. submitted photo

Several Cazenovia music students in grades 10 to 12 participated in the NYSSMA Zone 3 Area All-State Music Festival on Feb. 3 and 4 at Ithaca High School. The students were selected for the festival based on their scores at the NYSSMA Solo Adjudication Festival last spring. They rehearsed and performed in concert with other advanced student musicians from throughout the Syracuse, Ithaca and Binghamton areas.

Two concert programs were presented featuring the Area All-State Orchestra, Band, Mixed Choir and Treble Choir. Each ensemble was conducted by an esteemed guest conductor. Cazenovia was represented in all four of the performing organizations at the festival.

Students selected for the festival were as follows:

•Clari Atherlay (treble choir)

•Caeli Carroll (treble choir) 

•Shao Demyttenaere (mixed chorus)

•Whitney Denison (treble choir)

•Rory Flannery (mixed chorus)

•Katelyn Hale (orchestra)

•Janie Kempf (orchestra)

•Colton Kubeniek (orchestra)

•Emily Mahoney (mixed chorus)

•Julie Silverman (band)

•Zach Simms (orchestra)

•Orson Sproule (orchestra)

•Megan Schwartz (treble choir)

•Justin Streeter (mixed chorus)

•Elijah Wellington-Harper (mixed chorus)

Comment on this Story

ESM Spartan Stage to perform ‘Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field volleyball West Genesee Westhill wrestling

%d bloggers like this: