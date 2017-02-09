Caz student musicians play in All-State Music Festival

These Cazenovia music students in grades 10 to 12 participated in the NYSSMA Zone 3 Area All-State Music Festival on Feb. 3 and 4 at Ithaca High School. submitted photo

Several Cazenovia music students in grades 10 to 12 participated in the NYSSMA Zone 3 Area All-State Music Festival on Feb. 3 and 4 at Ithaca High School. The students were selected for the festival based on their scores at the NYSSMA Solo Adjudication Festival last spring. They rehearsed and performed in concert with other advanced student musicians from throughout the Syracuse, Ithaca and Binghamton areas.

Two concert programs were presented featuring the Area All-State Orchestra, Band, Mixed Choir and Treble Choir. Each ensemble was conducted by an esteemed guest conductor. Cazenovia was represented in all four of the performing organizations at the festival.

Students selected for the festival were as follows:

•Clari Atherlay (treble choir)

•Caeli Carroll (treble choir)

•Shao Demyttenaere (mixed chorus)

•Whitney Denison (treble choir)

•Rory Flannery (mixed chorus)

•Katelyn Hale (orchestra)

•Janie Kempf (orchestra)

•Colton Kubeniek (orchestra)

•Emily Mahoney (mixed chorus)

•Julie Silverman (band)

•Zach Simms (orchestra)

•Orson Sproule (orchestra)

•Megan Schwartz (treble choir)

•Justin Streeter (mixed chorus)

•Elijah Wellington-Harper (mixed chorus)

