Canton Woods: Pitching in for Vera House

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

By Ruth Troy

Director

Canton Woods is collecting toiletry items for Vera House this month. Please drop off new toiletry items at the center through Feb. 28. Please pick up an extra bottle of shampoo, deodorant, soap or any personal item when you do your shopping and bring it to Canton Woods. Thank you!

February is National Heart Health Month! As part of our focus on improved heart health, at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 24, a pharmacist from our local Walgreens will be at Canton Woods to provide helpful information on your heart health.

According to the National Council on Aging, research shows that compared with their peers, senior center participants have higher levels of health, social interaction, and life satisfaction. It’s time to visit Canton Woods. You will be glad you did!

Art Group will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Canton Woods. New participants welcome.

Bunco is on our calendar for 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. Please call and sign up to play. Please call the day before or very early on the day of Bunco and get your name on the list so we can plan based upon the number of interested players.

HEAP 2016-17 (Home Energy Assistance Program) is now open. If you need assistance with a HEAP application, please contact your outreach workers at 638-4536.

National Grid Consumer Advocate will be at Canton Woods at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. If you have any questions or concerns about your National Grid account, the advocate is here to help.

AARP Defensive Driving class is scheduled for March 9. The class is 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Classes fill up quickly. Call Canton Woods for more information and to sign up; 638-4536.

B’ville Express needs volunteer drivers! B’ville Express drivers provide transportation for seniors 60 years of age and over to essential services. This is an incredibly valuable service that helps Baldwinsville seniors to remain in their own homes, in their community. B’ville Express operates out of Canton Woods if you are interested in volunteering, please contact Ellen at 638-4536.

Canton Woods now has a medication return collection unit. This is a safe and environmentally-friendly way to dispose of your unused medications. You may drop off your unused medication to the return box at Canton Woods from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Senior Nutrition. You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation (638-4536) and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $3.

Wondering what’s for lunch? On Friday, Feb. 17, the menu includes Syracuse’s famous chicken riggies, broccoli florets, fresh orange, and fresh baked garlic bread stick. Make a reservation and join us for lunch!

