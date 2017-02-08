Violet H. Manning, 96

Violet H. Manning “Betty” passed away on Jan. 17, 2017 in Clinton, N.Y., at the age of 96.

She was born Violet E. Henderson on February 4, 1920 in Eastwood, N.Y., to Wesley B. and Violet (Hotchkiss) Henderson. She graduated from Minoa High School in 1937 and completed business school in Kingston, N.Y.

She worked at Merchants Bank in Syracuse, where she met and soon married Raymond C. Manning “Ray” on Nov. 23, 1939. They lived most of their married life in Fayetteville and Cazenovia, and then later in Southern Pines, NC and Ft. Collins, CO. Following a wonderful marriage of almost 62 years, Raymond predeceased Betty on Sept. 21, 2001.

Betty was appreciated as a mom by her four children and recognized by many for her work at the Cazenovia College Library and in the Cazenovia Town Clerk’s Office. Betty and Ray attended St. Peters Episcopal Church and were longtime members of the Cazenovia Golf Club and co-founders of the Cazenovia Youth Hockey Association.

She is survived by four children; Patricia M. Korell (Harold) of Houston, TX, Raymond C. II “Rick” of Clark Mills, N.Y., Robert H. “Bob” of North Syracuse and Michelle M. VanBrocklin “Shelli” (Chris) of Brookfield, WI. She also leaves five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of her life from 1-4 p.m. on May 6 at the Hampton Inn in Cazenovia.

