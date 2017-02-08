Police blotter: Baldwinsville Police Department announces recent arrests

Baldwinsville Police Department

On Nov. 8, Alizabeth C. Keen, 25, of 237 Hazelwood Ave., Syracuse, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny after an investigation into stolen property at a White Chapel Road residence. She was arraigned in front of Judge Huling and released on her own recognizance to reappear in court on Nov. 16.

On Nov. 8, Michael Z. Evans, 26, of 315 Pleasantview Ave., Liverpool, was arrested and charged with third degree aggravated unlicensed operation and uninspected motor vehicle regarding an arrest warrant issued by the Village of Baldwinsville Court on Sept. 22. He was arraigned in front of Judge Huling and remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center, on a bail of $5,000 cash or bond, to reappear in court on Nov. 16.

On Nov. 18, Jessica L. Pope and Sean M. Robinson, both 27, of 30 County Route 4, Central Square, were arrested and charged with attempted petit larceny, petit larceny and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child regarding two arrest warrants issued by the Village of Baldwinsville Court on Nov. 17. They were arraigned in front of Judge McMahon in the Village of Baldwinsville Court and remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center, on a bail of $500 cash or bond, to reappear in court on Dec. 7.

On Nov. 20, Colleen T. Dine, 48, of 22 Charlotte St., Apartment 5, Baldwinsville, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than .08 percent and disobeying a traffic control device when alcohol involvement was detected after a traffic stop on East Genesee Street (at Oswego Street) for no turn on red. She was released on her own recognizance to appear in court on Jan. 4.

On Nov. 23, Jennifer M. Artime, 37, of 3201 River Knoll Drive South, Apartment 1301, Baldwinsville, was arrested and charged with petit larceny after an investigation into stolen merchandise at Kinney Drugs at 21 E. Genesee St. She was released on an appearance ticket to appear in court on Dec. 14.

On Nov. 23, Andrea L. Reed, 48, of 4 Candlewood Garden Apartments, Baldwinsville, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a firearm and second-degree reckless endangerment. Also arrested was James W. Thompson, 76, of 15 Candlewood Garden Apartments, Baldwinsville, who was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm. The arrest was the result of an investigation into a shots fired complaint at 15 Candlewood Garden Apartments, where one of two illegal (unregistered) handguns was fired into and through a wall at 12 Candlewood Garden Apartments. Both were released on appearance tickets to appear in court on Dec. 7.

On Nov. 27, Royce P. Mueller, 22, of 110 Crippen St., Syracuse, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than .08 percent and aggravated driving while intoxicated when alcohol involvement was detected after a traffic stop on Denio Street for almost striking a parked vehicle while attempting to back out of his parking space. He was released on his own recognizance to appear in court on Jan. 11.

On Dec. 9, a juvenile was arrested and charged with petit larceny after an investigation into stolen merchandise at Kinney Drugs at 21 E. Genesee St. on Nov. 29. The juvenile was released to the custody of a parent with the case forwarded to youth court to appear at a later date.

On Dec. 13, Kelianne Kukulski, 26, of 604 Landrush Way, Baldwinsville, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest and second-degree harassment after an investigation into a domestic dispute where property was damaged. After punching and kicking an officer, she was arraigned in front of Judge McMahon in the Village of Baldwinsville Court and remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center on a bail of $250 cash or $500 bond. She is scheduled to reappear in court on Dec. 14.

On Dec. 17, a 17-year-old male from Baldwinsville was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and inadequate lights when the officer noticed a strong smell of marijuana emanating from the driver’s side window after a traffic stop on Syracuse Street for operating a motor vehicle with no lights. He was released on his own recognizance to appear in court on Jan. 18.

On Dec. 27, Jonathan L. Johnson, 28, of 548 Pump House Road, Mexico, was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation regarding an arrest warrant issued by the Village of Baldwinsville Court on Nov. 22. After a citizen gave police information on his whereabouts, he was arraigned in front of Judge Kinsella in the Town of Geddes Court, released on his own recognizance, then processed at the Village of Baldwinsville Police Department and released to his mother to reappear in the Village of Baldwinsville Court on Jan. 4.

On Jan. 2, Bobby G. Barfield, 35, of 8576 Sumac Dr., Baldwinsville, was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal contempt for violating a stay away order of protection, issued by the Town of Lysander Court on Nov. 22, after an investigation into a traffic stop at the Route 631 Bypass.

On Jan. 4, James W. Thompson, 76, of 15 Candlewood Gardens, Baldwinsville, was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon after an investigation into a shots fired complaint on Nov. 23, where it was discovered he was in possession of several handguns and an assault weapon. He was arraigned in front of Judge Huling and released on his own recognizance to reappear in court on Jan. 25.

On Jan. 6, Kassandra M. Thompson, 21, of 30 Elizabeth St., Baldwinsville, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal degree of a controlled substance, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana after an investigation into a traffic stop on Oswego Street for operating a motor vehicle with inadequate headlights. She was arraigned in front of Judge Huling and remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center, on bail of $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond to reappear in court on Jan. 11.

On Jan. 8, Lawrence R. Lehman, 56, of 3879 Floridaville Road, Cato, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than .08 percent, aggravated driving while intoxicated and drove on shoulder when alcohol involvement was detected after a traffic stop on Oswego Street for driving on the shoulder of the road. He was released on his own recognizance to appear in court on Feb. 8.

On Jan. 8, Joseph P. Heaney, Jr., 30, of 812 Park St., Syracuse, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and failing to yield when the officer found him to be in possession of marijuana after a traffic stop for failing to yield the right of way while entering the roadway from a parking lot on East Genesee Street. He was released on an appearance ticket to appear in court on Feb. 1.

On Jan. 11, Bonifilio Perez, 25, of 20 Charlotte St., Apartment 3, Baldwinsville, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, four counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of second-degree attempted assault and third-degree criminal mischief after an investigation into a physical altercation on Charlotte Street where victims were threatened with two knives and a stick (injuring one), and a vehicle was damaged. He was arraigned in front of Judge Huling and released on a pre-trial release to reappear in court on Jan. 18. The investigation is continuing.

On Jan. 14, a 16-year-old female from Baldwinsville was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana when police detected an odor of marijuana emanating from one of three suspicious individuals, at 6 Lock St., while speaking with them about recent vandalisms to vehicles in the same area. She was processed and released on an appearance ticket to appear in court on Feb. 1.

On Jan 14, Kelly F. Oliver, 29, of 546 Village Blvd. South, Baldwinsville, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than .08 percent, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than .18 percent, refused breath screening device, unlicensed operator and speed in zone when alcohol involvement was detected after a traffic stop on Syracuse Street for speeding. She was released on her own recognizance to appear in court on Feb. 8.

On Jan 15, Maxwell T. Cutie, 25, of 6 Division St., Baldwinsville was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than .08 percent and obstructed view when alcohol involvement was detected after a traffic stop for driving westbound on East Genesee Street with all car windows frosted over. He was released on his own recognizance to appear in court on Feb. 15.

On Jan 15, Andrew M. During, 19, of 7470 North Hayes Road, Baldwinsville, was arrested and charged with four counts of third-degree criminal mischief after an investigation into four separate incidents where throwing rocks caused damage to different vehicles at various locations. He was released on his own recognizance to appear in court on Feb. 15.

On Jan. 15, Matthew Saldana, 23, of 3376 Cold Springs Road, Baldwinsville, was arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operator, operating a motor vehicle with no lights, inadequate muffler, illegal window tint and inadequate steering wheel after a traffic stop on Downer Street for driving without lights. Computer checks revealed his license had been revoked. He was processed and released on his own recognizance to appear in court on Feb. 22.

On Jan. 16, A 17-year-old male from Syracuse and Ryan E. Shaw, age 20, of 24 Curtis Ave., Baldwinsville, were arrested and charged with second-degree burglary and petit larceny after an investigation into drug sale activity which led to a physical altercation and stolen items after entering a home on Knights Circle. Both were arraigned in front of Judge Huling. The 17-year-old was remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center, on a bail of $20,000 cash or $40,000 bond, to reappear in court on Jan. 20. Shaw was released on his own recognizance to appear in court on Jan. 18.

On Jan. 16, Courtney M. Virginia, 34, of 3382 Stiles Road, Syracuse, was arrested and charged with petit larceny regarding a bench warrant issued by the Village of Baldwinsville Court on Jan. 12. She was arraigned in front of Judge Huling and released on a pre-trial release to reappear in court on Jan. 25.

On Jan. 16, Joshua L. Hauswirth, 23, of 8418 Theodolite Dr., Baldwinsville, was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree assault and second-degree harassment after an investigation into a fight where two victims were assaulted after their apartment was forced into. He was arraigned in front of Judge Huling and remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center, on a bail of $50,000 cash or bond, to reappear in court on Jan. 20. This investigation is continuing.

On Jan 17, Scott A. Cooper, 50, of 1106 Riverknoll Drive, Baldwinsville, was arrested and charged with petit larceny regarding an arrest warrant issued by the Village of Baldwinsville Court on Dec. 19. He was transported from the Cortland County Jail, was arraigned in front of Judge McMahon in the Village of Baldwinsville Court, who set bail at $200 cash or bond and transported back to the Cortland County Jail. He is scheduled to reappear in court on Jan. 25.

On Jan. 17, Wayne Newsome, 25, of 68 Cherry St., Apt. 308, Phoenix, was arrested and charged with petit larceny after an investigation into stolen merchandise at Kinney Drugs at 21 E. Genesee St. on Jan. 9. He was released on his own recognizance to appear in court on Feb. 22.

On Jan. 18, George E. Rigdon Jr, 26, of 210 Craton St., Syracuse, was arrested and charged with second-degree attempted assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree reckless endangerment regarding an arrest warrant issued regarding an incident that had occurred on Charlotte Street on Jan. 11. He turned himself in, was arraigned in front of Judge Huling and released on a pre-trial release to reappear in court on Mar. 1.

On Jan. 18, Donald A. Milazzo, 25, of 210 Craton St., Syracuse was arrested and charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault regarding an arrest warrant issued regarding an incident that had occurred on Charlotte Street on Jan. 11. He turned himself in, was arraigned in front of Judge Huling and released on a pre-trial release to reappear in court on Mar. 1.

On Jan. 18, Frederick J. Maroney, 50, of 9 Hickory Dr., Pennellville, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree stalking and two counts of fourth-degree tampering with a witness after an investigation into a domestic incident on North Street where an order of protection was violated and a witness was threatened. He was arraigned in front of Judge Mantione in the Town of Lysander Court and released on a pre-trial release to reappear in court on Jan. 25.

On Jan. 21, Marc F. Sweet, 28, of 474 Idlewood Blvd., Baldwinsville, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than .08 percent, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than .18 percent, unlicensed operator, and driving on shoulder when alcohol involvement was detected after a traffic stop on Syracuse Street for driving on the shoulder of the road. He was released on his own recognizance to appear in court on Feb. 15.

On Jan. 21, Kaylee A. Bisnett, 28, of 263 Ashdale Ave., Syracuse, was arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and failed to keep right after a traffic stop on Syracuse Street for failing to keep right. Computer checks revealed her license was suspended. She was released on her own recognizance to appear in court on Feb. 15.

On Jan. 22, Andrew M. During, 19, of 7470 North Hayes Road, Baldwinsville, was arrested and charged with three counts of petit larceny and one count of third-degree criminal mischief after an investigation into several larcenies involving stolen property from unlocked vehicles, that occurred during overnight hours between Dec. 28 and Jan. 10, on Tappan Street, Division Street and McHarrie Street. He was released on his own recognizance to appear in court on Feb. 15.

On Jan 22, Andrew M. During, 19, of 7470 North Hayes Road, Baldwinsville, was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal mischief after an investigation into damage to a victim’s vehicle, in the amount of $1,000, after several rocks were thrown at it on Jan. 13. He was released on his own recognizance to appear in court on Feb. 15.

On Jan. 23, Marissa E. Gigliotti, 28, of 109 Hillview Dr., North Syracuse, was arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and speeding regarding a bench warrant issued by the Village of Baldwinsville Court on Sept. 28. She was arraigned in front of Judge McMahon in the Village of Baldwinsville Court and released on a bail of $75 cash to reappear in court on Jan. 25.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story