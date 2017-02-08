NOPL news: Exhibition celebrates student artwork

Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) is a special district library with locations in Brewerton, Cicero and North Syracuse. (facebook.com/NOPLibrary)

By Michelle Waltos

Librarian

Artwork from students at the Paul V. Moore High School in Central Square will be on display at the Northern Onondaga Public Library at Brewerton throughout the month of February.

The exhibition includes approximately one hundred pieces of original artwork, demonstrating students’ proficiencies in working with a variety of mediums, such as pencils, oil pastels, watercolor and tempera paints. A variety of classes are represented by the artwork, including Graphic Arts, Photography, Drawing and Painting, Studio in Art and Computer Arts, among others.

Student performance and end product were the criteria used by teachers to select pieces for the exhibition. The time range to finish each piece varied, but more intricate pieces took up to six weeks to complete.

“Our department is so proud of our students,” said Melissa Staats, an Art Subject Area Specialist at the school. “As teachers we are thrilled to showcase their outstanding work throughout the community, and our students are proud to be able to show their family and friends their accomplishments in a setting outside the walls of the school.”

All are invited to visit the NOPL Brewerton Library and enjoy this special art exhibition, which is on display in the community room, foyer, and throughout the library.

NOPL Brewerton is located at 5440 Bennett St. in Brewerton. For more information call 315-676-7584.

