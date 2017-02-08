LETTER: Hoping for community participation

Feb 08, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Your Opinion
To the editor:
Please join me and the Cazenovia School District Board of Education at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, to hear about the exciting planning process we are starting. While we provide a great educational experience for our students, we need to chart the course for the next five years.
The board unanimously decided to embark on this process with the hopes of fine-tuning the district’s priorities and direction for the next several years. It is our hope that this plan will allow all district stakeholders the ability to look to one document to guide us as we move forward in the education of our children. This plan will act as a roadmap for all the decisions we make and support for the future of our students.
We hope that this process will help our district find ways to “move the needle” towards continued improvement. Whether in the classroom, on the playing fields or out in the community, we want to provide our students with the best possible education. We only ask one thing of the community as we embark on this process … participation.
Plan to join us Feb. 13 to learn more about the process and how you can share your thoughts to help support our kids. Keep your eyes and ears open for news of how to get involved.
David Mehlbaum, member
Cazenovia Board of Education
