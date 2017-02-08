Indoor track girls win league title

The Cazenovia girls indoor track team poses with the Onondaga High School League banner after winning the Division 2 title on Feb 1. The league championship effort was the seventh in a row for the Lady Lakers. submitted photo

The Cazenovia girls indoor track team captured their seventh consecutive OHSL league championship on Feb. 1, scoring 135 points to outpace Skaneateles (98), Westhill (82) and six other Division 2 squads for the title. The girls earned six first team and six second team all-league slots and achieved 19 season-best performances during the winning effort.

Meggie Hart and Olivia Catania led the way for the Lakers on the track, winning two events each. Hart earned first team honors in both the 3,000 (10:57,03) and 1,500 (5:05.23) and also anchored the second place 4×800 of Zoe Shephard, Megan Henderson and Clara Rowles to pick up second team laurels there. Catania ran to first team status in the 600 (1:43.41) and 300 (personal best of 43.31) and now leads Section 3, Class B in both events. She returned to anchor the 4×200 relay of Delaney Yates, Brenna Hughes and Taylor Tilison to a fifth-place finish.

They had plenty of help on the track as Megan Henderson scored in two events including a second team all-league finish in the 1,000 (3:14.37) and a fourth in the 600 (1:48.20). Clara Rowles added a third in the 3,000 and a sixth in the 600 (both in season best times) while Zoe Shephard scored in both the 1,000 (third, season best of 3:15.53) and 1500 (fourth in 5:22.25). Molly Hart also added a fifth in the 3,000 in a personal best time of 11:49.04.

The 55 meter sprinters and hurdlers exceeded expectations, adding a dozen points to the team total as Chloe Smith earned fourth in the dash in a personal best, state qualifier time of 7.77 while Delaney Yates had a career-best performance of 9.70 in the hurdles to capture third with Scout Mueller exceeding her pre-race ranking to place fifth in a quick 10.07 seconds. Grace Rajkowski led the sixth place 4×400 meter relay of Peyton Basic, Meg Seeley and Kaitlyn Puffer with a personal best split of 1:04.2.

Maddy Gavitt led the way in the field events, earning a pair of first team honors as she captured both the long jump (16-0.5) and triple jump (33-11.75) and added a fourth in the high jump (4-8). Chloe Smith followed up her success on the track with a personal best leap of 15-8.5 in the long jump to place second and earn all-league status. Morgan Hodinger had a career-best day as she set new personal records in both the triple jump (30-0.5, sixth place) and high jump (4-8, fifth place).

Katie Robbins added a third place, 8-6 effort in the pole vault while the Lakers’ throwers posted a series of bests in their events. MacKenzie Yates had best-ever tosses in both the shot (23-11) and weight (25-6.75) while Sunday Kulang had her season best in the shot (24-10.75) and Eva Salzman added a personal best in the weight throw at 25-4.75).

The Lady Lakers will be back in action this Friday, Feb. 10, at Utica College as they pursue their seventh straight Section 3, Class B crown.

