Hospice of CNY volunteer training starts March 30

Feb 08, 2017 Ashley M. Casey News, Nonprofits, Star Review
For Central New Yorkers looking for a way to give back to their community, volunteering for Hospice of Central New York is a positive way to help neighbors who could use a little support. Becoming a volunteer family caregiver is a commitment and it comes with some specialized training.
Training classes for Volunteer Family Caregiver starts Thursday, March 30 and continues for eight consecutive Thursdays, concluding on May 18. All training classes are held from 5to 7:30 p.m. at the Hospice of CNY offices at 990 Seventh North St., Liverpool, NY 13088. Call 315-634-1100 for more information.
As a member of the hospice program, Hospice volunteers provide services and support to individuals with terminal illness and their families, and/or provide administrative support to the hospice program. Hospice volunteer assignments are unpaid.
Family caregiver volunteers provide a valuable service to the Hospice program. Such duties include:
Administrative support volunteer duties include:
Volunteers must let the volunteer coordinator as soon as possible if you are unable to make a visit or come into the office.
In order to become a volunteer, you must successfully complete Hospice of CNY’s Volunteer training program and all required paperwork and forms. Volunteers must meet health requirements and have an annual TB screening test (PPD). New volunteers should have experienced no significant loss in the past 6 months and not be actively grieving the death of someone close. Volunteers must have a valid New York state driver’s license and good driving record, current auto insurance and access to a car in good working condition.
Volunteers must demonstrate knowledge of Hospice of CNY’s mission, goals and services and show the ability to:
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
