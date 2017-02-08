Hospice of CNY volunteer training starts March 30

For Central New Yorkers looking for a way to give back to their community, volunteering for Hospice of Central New York is a positive way to help neighbors who could use a little support. Becoming a volunteer family caregiver is a commitment and it comes with some specialized training.

Training classes for Volunteer Family Caregiver starts Thursday, March 30 and continues for eight consecutive Thursdays, concluding on May 18. All training classes are held from 5to 7:30 p.m. at the Hospice of CNY offices at 990 Seventh North St., Liverpool, NY 13088. Call 315-634-1100 for more information.

As a member of the hospice program, Hospice volunteers provide services and support to individuals with terminal illness and their families, and/or provide administrative support to the hospice program. Hospice volunteer assignments are unpaid.

Volunteer duties

Family caregiver volunteers provide a valuable service to the Hospice program. Such duties include:

Sitting and visiting with patients to provide companionship and support. This may include reading to patients, assisting with letter writing or performing other tasks to support the patient. Family caregiver volunteers provide a comforting presence, and an opportunity to share memories.

Providing respite for families and caregivers. Volunteers can assist with running errands, meal preparation, light housekeeping chores and other household tasks.

Checking in with supportive phone calls.

Assisting with transportation for patient and/or caregiver for errands, appointments or social events.

Providing respite and support to patients in nursing home facilities and their families.

Reporting pertinent observations and any changes in patient status to the volunteer coordinator and/or the hospice team.

Working within the plan of care developed by the patient, the family, and their hospice team.

Documenting each visit or phone call in a timely manner by submitting a report to the volunteer coordinator.

Maintaining close contact with the volunteer coordinator and hospice staff.

Administrative support volunteer duties include:

Copying and collating materials

Assisting with outgoing mailings

Performing routine data entry

Assisting with correspondence and filing

Assisting with organizing and staffing Hospice events and activities. Makes calls to solicit support or funding for events.

Sorting and preparing mailing materials

Volunteers must let the volunteer coordinator as soon as possible if you are unable to make a visit or come into the office.

Volunteer requirements

In order to become a volunteer, you must successfully complete Hospice of CNY’s Volunteer training program and all required paperwork and forms. Volunteers must meet health requirements and have an annual TB screening test (PPD). New volunteers should have experienced no significant loss in the past 6 months and not be actively grieving the death of someone close. Volunteers must have a valid New York state driver’s license and good driving record, current auto insurance and access to a car in good working condition.

Volunteers must demonstrate knowledge of Hospice of CNY’s mission, goals and services and show the ability to:

Communicate with the terminally ill and their families in a helpful way, including skills for relating to denial and anger as well as sadness and helplessness.

Maintain confidentiality of information and protect the rights of the patient and their family.

Listen and interact with patients and their families without imposing one’s own spiritual, religious, social and/or political values and beliefs.

Work independently as well as part of a team.

Attend scheduled in-service meetings and training.

