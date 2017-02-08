 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Guest column: Open your heart and home to a Fresh Air child

Feb 08, 2017 Parenting Columns, Point of View

Guest column: Open your heart and home to a Fresh Air child

Fresh Air child Vicky (middle), from the Bronx, has been visiting her Fresh Air sisters Isabella (left) and Brooklyn Dwyer (right) since 2014.
(Photo by Marilyn Tschorke)

Make this Valentine’s Day extra special for your family and give them the gift of friendship with a Fresh Air child! Each summer, thousands of children from New York City’s low-income communities visit suburban, rural and small town communities along the East Coast and Southern Canada through The Fresh Air Fund’s Friendly Towns Program. This summer, join volunteer host families in the Syracuse area who open their hearts and homes to New York City children.

“Vicky loves catching fireflies at night and roasting marshmallows. Our family made a best friend for life. She is truly so sweet, and everyone in the family just adores her,” said Fresh Air host mom Donielle Dwyer.

First time Fresh Air children are boys and girls, from seven to 12 years old, who live in New York City. Children who are re-invited by host families may continue with The Fresh Air Fund through age 18 and can enjoy extended trips.

The Fresh Air Fund, an independent, not-for-profit agency, has provided free summer experiences to more than 1.8 million New York City children from low-income communities since 1877.

For more information on hosting a Fresh Air child this summer, please contact Cesar Rodriguez at 212-897-8908 or visit The Fresh Air Fund at freshair.org.

Comment on this Story

Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E liverpool lysander Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field van buren volleyball West Genesee Westhill wrestling

%d bloggers like this: