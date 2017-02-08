CNY Jazz presents Black History Month Cabaret with Jackiem Joyner and Selina Albright

Jackiem Joyner and Selina Albright will headline Black History Month Cabaret, hosted by CNY Jazz Feb. 19 at Drumlins.

Pioneer broadcaster Jackie Robinson to receive special award

Following the sellout success of last year’s event, CNY Jazz brings Jackiem Joyner back for a return engagement in a double bill with the soulful singer-songwriter Selina Albright to celebrate Black History Month.

The gala will be held at 5 p.m. Feb. 19 at Drumlins and hosted by Pascale’s. Groundbreaking local broadcaster Jackie Robinson will be present to receive this year’s “Pioneer Public Service” award. The event is again sponsored by Vicki Brackens Financial Solutions Network, with additional support from Visions Federal Credit Union, Wegmans, National Grid, Dunk & Bright, and Syracuse University’s Humanities Center.

Joyner is one of the most distinguished musical alumni that Syracuse’s urban neighborhoods have created. A Fowler High School grad, Jackiem is a two-time ACT-SO winner who finished his education as an emancipated student, taken in by his band director, the late Lou Adams, who showed the young Jackiem the ropes of public performance in his local dance band.

Joyner has previously appeared in Syracuse as headliner of the Northeast Jazz & Wine Festival, and has officially received the keys to the city at a Jazz in the City concert appearance. Selina Albright is a seasoned world traveler who has sung or recorded with artists including George Duke, Marcus Miller, David Sanborn, Hugh Masakela and Pieces of a Dream, as well as with her father, legendary saxophonist Gerald Albright. A legacy who grew up surrounded by the biggest names in the music industry, she has become a star in her own right. She has been appearing at selected engagements with Joyner for over a year.

While in Syracuse, Jackiem will also be speaking to Syracuse University students about his triumph over adversity, his path to success, and his new career activity as a science fiction novelist. He is now the author of his debut novel, “Zarya,” (Big Treble Media), centered on a teen heroine who saves the world despite formidable odds. His academic appearance is sponsored by the SU Humanities Center, with additional underwriting from the Dean of Arts & Sciences, English, Religion, Arts & Sciences Writing, and Art & Music Histories departments.

“Jackiem wants to give back so much to youth, and to his home town,” said Larry Luttinger, organizer of the CNY Jazz event. “I’m extremely thankful for the long and distinguished list of corporate and academic supporters of his residency here. We always leverage our artists’ presence in Syracuse to create learning enrichment opportunities for local student. Jackiem always answers the call. There’s no one who pays it forward like him.”

Veteran local news anchor and talk show host Jackie Robinson will receive the 2017 “Pioneer Public Servant” award at the event. At WSTM, Jackie broke ground as Syracuse’s first female African-American anchor. Presenting the award will be Melanie Littlejohn, the Regional Executive Director of National Grid for Central New York.

New sponsor Dunk & Bright Furniture, annual host and sponsor of the opening Jazz in the City concert at its South Salina Street location, is donating two loveseats an coffee tables for the occasion so that two lucky couples will be able to enjoy upfront seating, complimentary drinks, a photo opportunity with the artists, and other prizes. Seats are presently being raffled at cnyjazz.org, and tickets will be available at the event. The winners will be announced just before the show begins.

Black History Month Cabaret will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Drumlins, located at 800 Nottingham Road, Syracuse. Doors open at 4 p.m. Advance tickets are $35; tickets are available at the door for $40 for general admission and $10 for students with ID. Cash buffet and bar will be available throughout the evening.

