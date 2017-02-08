Caz girls get statement win over Westhill

In the course of winning 11 times in 12 games, the Cazenovia girls basketball team had plenty of big wins.

Yet none compared to what the Lakers did Tuesday night at Buckley Gym, when it confronted long-time nemesis Westhill and, led by the forward duo of Danielle Tedesco and Lindsey Lawson, pulled out a 50-43 victory over the Warriors.

Westhill, of course, is the defending sectional Class B champions, went to the state title game a year ago and was no. 12 in the latest state Class B rankings. None of this would faze the unranked Lakers, for it could match the Warriors’ inside power and defensively hold up, too.

Whether it was Tedesco or Lawson finishing off scoring plays, the Lakers gave the Warriors real problems in the paint from the outset. However, the real issue was the way Cazenovia’s defense swarmed Westhill and forced turnovers and bad shots.

Thus, at halftime, the Warriors trailed 23-12, but it stormed back and pulled within four, 31-27, going to the fourth quarter. It stayed tense until, with the score 42-40, Tedesco converted on a three-point play with 54.3 seconds left, igniting an 8-3 finish for the lakers.

All told, Tedesco had 21 points and Lawson had 20 points, with Lucy Connor adding six points. By contrast, Westhill’s main trio never broke out, though Katelyn Karleski and Morgan Elmer both earned 11 points and Mackenzie Martin added 10 points. Brigid Heinrich finished with eight points.

A night earlier, Chittenango had a great opportunity to end Hannibal’s 12-game win streak, leading into the fourth quarter before it all fell apart in a 62-54 defeat to the Warriors.

Things were active from the start, but the Bears took charge by outscoring Hannibal 19-7 in the second quarter. Even with the Warriors’ resurgence early in the second half, the Bears carried a 47-42 lead to the final period.

But then Hannibal took over, burning Chittenango’s defense for baskets while proving stingy at its own end. Led by the veteran trio of McKenzie Mattison (22 points), Sydney Alton (14 points) and Katie Pitcher (12 points), the Warriors pulled it out.

Ally Shoemaker still gave Chittenango 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Mekenzie Dahlin had one of her best outings with 14 points, five rebounds and two assists, while Morgan Shoemaker got 10 points. Cassidy Kelly got seven points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists. Rachel Cleary had six points and four rebounds.

