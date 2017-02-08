Catch mary Poppins this weekend at West Genesee

West Genny to present ‘Mary Poppins’

West Genesee High School students will present the musical “Mary Poppins,” at the high school auditorium.

Shows are Thursday, Feb. 9 and Friday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. with two shows Saturday, Feb. 11, at 1 and 7 p.m.

‘Mary Poppins’ is the story of the Banks family who live in a big house in London on Cherry Lane.

Things are not going well for the family, the children, Jane and Michael, are out of control and are in need of a new nanny. Jane and Michael have their own ideas about what sort of caretaker they should have, while their parents—and in particular Mr. Banks—are insistent on someone strict for the job.

When a mysterious young woman named Mary Poppins appears at their doorstep, the family finds that she’s the answer to their prayers, but in the most peculiar way. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren’t the only ones she has a profound effect upon. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that “anything can happen if you let it.”

The musical is directed by Dan Callahan, produced by Andrea Scerbo, and choreographed by Andrea Leigh-Smith. Anthony Alvaro is the music director; William Mercer, Jr. is the lighting director; Matt Makowiec is the technical director; Corey Hobin is the Sound Director; and costumes have been designed by Cindy Kissane and Lisa Mason.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at etix.com or at the door. All seats are reserved and are $12. You can also call the Ticket Call Center at 1-800-514-3849, extension 4. Tickets can be purchased at the door. All seats are reserved.

