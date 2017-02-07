MPH First Lego Team qualifies for regional championship

MPH’s First Lego League team qualified for the regional championship that takes place Feb. 11. Pictured from left: Lucas Brundin, Andrew Bush, Paul Kosciewicz, Susan Reeve (MPH faculty advisor), Max Fung, Simon Fortner, Jake Aretsky and Ryan Zlomek (MPH faculty advisor). (Submitted Photo)

TriuMPH, MPH’s First Lego League team, is in its first year and was able to qualify for the regional championship that takes place at SUNY Polytechnic Institute on Feb. 11. This announcement comes after the team’s 35 point success at the regional qualifier at CVA High School in Ilion, N.Y. on Sunday, Jan. 29.

The team is comprised of six students in 7th and 8th grade: Max Fung, Lucas Brundin, Andrew Bush, Paul Kosciewicz, Jake Aretsky and Simon Fortner, and operates with the help of coaches Ryan Zlomek, Susan Reeve and Chad Gregory.

TriuMPH has been working hard since September for the initial qualifier event and are prepared to continuously innovate their work as they prepare for the championship in just under two weeks.

First Lego League is a not-for-profit organization that seeks to grow student interest in science and technology through carefully designed robotics challenges intended to help teams problem-solve through design and programming. Teams are not only evaluated on their abilities to program EV3 Lego robots but also must demonstrate gracious professionalism and how they can positively impact the world around them through social initiatives and research projects.

