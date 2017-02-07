Margaret M. Kohler, 92

Margaret M. Kohler, 92, formerly of 33 Jackson St., Little Falls, and, since 2006, of Summerhaven Drive, East Syracuse, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at her residence.

She was born on Sept. 16, 1924, in Little Falls, the daughter of the late William and Mary (Trubek) Kohler. She was a graduate of Little Falls High School and the Utica School of Commerce.

Miss Kohler was employed for many years by the former Little Falls Felt Shoe Co., and the former H.P. Snyder Mfg. Co., Little Falls. She was last employed as a billing and payroll clerk for the Little Falls Hospital, retiring in 1989 after 10 years of service.

She is survived by her nephew, William Kohler and his wife Catherine, Manlius, her nieces, Mary Sanderson and her husband James, Vero Beach, Florida, Margaret Gruetzmacher and her husband William, Plattsburg, N.Y. and Elizabeth Kohler, Stuart Draft, Va, along with many loving grand nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Thomas Kohler in November of 2009.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in Church Street Cemetery, Little Falls in the spring.

Arrangements are by the Chapman-Moser Funeral Home, Inc., 42 N. Ann Street, Little Falls, NY. There are no calling hours.

Online remembrances: chapmanmoser.com.

