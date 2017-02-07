Liverpool: Village court grows increasingly busy

By Russ Tarby

Contributing Writer

At its Jan. 30 meeting, the Village of Liverpool Board of Trustees approved an increase in staff hours for the village court’s office.

On Jan. 27, Court Clerk Mary Beth Lollis-Barnell officially requested that Judge Anthony LaValle consider increasing hours worked by assistant clerk September Giacchi, from part-time to full-time.

Lollis-Barnell cited five reasons for the request: an increasing daily workload, office coverage for vacation, compensation and sick time, a continuing effort to clean up and dispose of outdated records, time needed for Giacchi to train for court coverage and increased revenue.

LaValle appeared before the trustees to recommend the change, and said he’d like to have Giacchi work full-time at least through June, at which time she may return to part-time hours.

Mayor Gary White and Trustee Brad Young both expressed dissatisfaction with the amount of comp time that has been accruing. Instead, they liked the idea of increasing Giacchi’s hours.

After White emphasized that Giacchi would not be eligible for full-time benefits, the trustees unanimously approved the motion.

Next meeting

Because of Presidents’ Day this month, the village board will meet at 7 pm. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Village Hall on Sycamore Street.

December police stats

Reading from a memo from Liverpool Police Chief Don Morris, Trustee Matt Devendorf informed the village board at its Jan. 30 meeting that officers issued 184 citations for violations of the state’s vehicle and traffic laws in December after making a total of 274 traffic stops.

Four arrests were made for driving while intoxicated and 15 traffic accidents were investigated. Nine parking tickets were issued that month.

Officers conducted 159 residential checks and responded to a total of 515 complaints and calls for service in the last month of the year.

The LPD arrested 26 individuals in December on a total of 40 criminal charges.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story