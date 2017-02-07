 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Lewis E. Wellington, 84

Feb 07, 2017 Obituaries, Skaneateles Press

Lewis E. Wellington, 84

Lewis E. Wellington, 84, of Skaneateles passed away at home on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Born in Auburn, to the late Lewis I. and Mildred M. Day Wellington, he was a fourth generation farmer owning and operating Wellington Farm. He had a passion for music which lead him to play for many years with the Auburn Civic Band and the Skaneateles Community Band. He was a charter member of SAVES, member of Skaneateles United Methodist Church and volunteered with the Laker Limo and FISH. He was also on the Skaneateles Planning Board and the Board of Directors for CCIC.
Lewis is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years the former Joan L. Richardson, his children, Catherine (Patrick) O’Connor, Allan (Lisa) and Jim (Tracy) Wellington. He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren Teresa (Conor) Chamberlin, Kerry O’Connor, Colleen (Evan) Kirkpatrick, Taylor, Austin, Benjamin, Nathaniel, William and Aleksander Wellington. He was predeceased by his son Paul in 2013 and grandson Jared in 2012.
Services for Lewis were planned for 11 a.m. Tuesday Feb. 7, at the Skaneateles United Methodist Church. He will be buried in Lakeview Cemetery, Skaneateles. Family and friends called on the family from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at the Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, 49 Jordan St., Skaneateles.
Memorial donations in Lewis’ memory may be made to either Skaneateles United Methodist Church or SAVES.
To send condolences visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

Comment on this Story

MPH First Lego Team qualifies for regional championship

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E liverpool lysander Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field van buren volleyball West Genesee Westhill wrestling

%d bloggers like this: