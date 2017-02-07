Donald T. Stapleton, 83

Donald T. Stapleton, 83, of Syracuse passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at the Syracuse VA Medical Center. He was born in Syracuse, attended Vocational High School and lived in the area most of his life. Don served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He retired from Crouse Hinds after 44 years of service. He was a communicant of St. Augustine’s Church, a member of the Mattydale American Legion and a member of the NRA. He was a life-long fan of the New York Yankees and the Dallas Cowboys. One of Don’s favorite pastimes was watching movies. He loved all the old movies and had watched them so many times he knew all the dialogue. Don loved spending time with his family.

He was predeceased by his wife of 46 years Teresa A. Stapleton (Colella).

Surviving are his daughter, Karen (Stapleton) Szakaly; his son, Andrew J. Stapleton; grandchildren, Frank J. (Christina) Szakaly, Kyle A. Stapleton, Melinda L. Stapleton; great-granddaughter, Emma Szakaly; caregiver, Shirley Putnam and his beloved dog, Freddie.

Don’s family would like to give a special thanks to all the nurses and doctors at the VA Hospital. He received excellent care.

Calling hours are 4-7pm Tuesday , Feb. 7, at the Falardeau Funeral Home in Baldwinsville. Services are 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the funeral home, 93 Downer St. and 10 a.m. in St. Augustine’s Church for a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be in the Onondaga County Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CNY Humane Society.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story