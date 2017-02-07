Donald G. Becker, 93

Donald G. Becker, 93, of The Commons on Saint Anthony, formerly of Borodino, passed away Jan. 27, 2017.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joyce Rienhardt Becker, three children, Janet Haines (Richard) of Borodino, David Becker of Union Springs, Brenda Becker of Elbridge; six grandchildren: Phillip Haines (Adrienne) of Borodino, Jeffrey Haines (Tina) of Kirkville, Audrey Misiano (Kevin) of Marcellus, Kevin Haines of Borodino, Brian Becker (Kelly) of Penfield, Bradley Haines (Kelly) of Borodino, and 15 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Donald is predeceased by his parents, George and Lana Becker, brother Clifford Becker, and daughters-in-law Elaine Becker and Terri Becker.

Prior to living at The Commons, Donald was a lifetime resident of Borodino, dairy farmer, manager of a family business, town of Spafford tax assessor and supervisor, and, in more recent years, a dedicated caregiver to his wife.

Calling hours will be held from 5-7p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles. Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, with an hour of calling hours before at Borodino Methodist Church. Donald will be buried in Borodino Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at The Commons for the dedicated and compassionate care provided our loved one. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Borodino United Methodist Church 1820 State Rte. 174, Skaneateles, NY 13152.

To send condolences visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

