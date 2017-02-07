Dewitt Community Library campaign receives $500K donation

An artistic rendering of the DCL’s freestanding library project. (COURTESY OF KING & KING ARCHITECTS)

The Dorothy and Marshall M. Reisman Foundation has pledged $500,000 toward the DeWitt Community Library’s “Keep Our Vision Growing” Campaign for a new library on Jamesville Road in DeWitt, the library’s board of trustees has announced. This is the largest single donation in the library’s 55-year history.

The grant, to be awarded over four years, brings the library’s campaign total to over $1 million towards the construction of the $8.3 million project. The Reisman Foundation grant also qualifies for building naming rights, and the Foundation has selected “Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville,” a name which reaffirms the library’s commitment to community, celebrates the library’s proud history, and embraces residents in both major population centers of the library’s chartered service area.

Marshall and Dorothy Reisman, who owned the Wine Merchants Ltd. Cos, were life-long supporters of community organizations. The Reisman Foundation, located in DeWitt, was established in 1991 to provide resources to community organizations primarily in Central New York.

“This wonderful gift is a tremendous boost towards fulfilling our goals for the new library facility,” says DeWitt Community Library Executive Director Wendy Scott. “We are very grateful to the Reisman Foundation for its investment in the future of the library and the community it serves.”

The new 23,700 square foot library is the result of more than 10 years of planning. The building has been designed as a community destination that can accommodate the growing demand for access to technology, technology training, active learning, quiet study, and meeting space. It will feature a large community meeting room, a children’s activity and learning area, a dedicated teen room, a maker space, spacious browsing and reading areas, a café, and outdoor reading and event space.

The new library is expected to open in late summer 2017.

