Canals and carp: B’ville considers involvement in canal conference, fishing tourney

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

The village of Baldwinsville could be the epicenter of two events that bookend the summer: the Wild Carp Classic fishing tournament in May and the World Canal Conference in September.

At its Feb. 2 meeting, the village board of trustees voted to waive the rental fee for Paper Mill Island for a barbecue to close out the Inland Waterways International’s World Canals Conference on Sept. 27. Mayor Dick Clarke said he and members of the village’s department of public works met with officials from IWI to discuss the conference, which will take place largely in Syracuse.

“It’s going to be people representing canals from all over the world,” Clarke said of the conference.

Clarke said IWI officials wanted to end the conference with a celebration of Central New York offerings: Hofmann hot dogs, Gianelli sausage, Hinerwadel’s salt potatoes, live music and a glassblowing demonstration on a barge hosted by Corning.

“They want to make it all local so people from around the world can sample stuff that we have locally,” Clarke said.

Clarke said the conference will have examples of barges used on the Erie Canal, which the public may tour. He said there may also be a boat parade through the canal locks to Onondaga Lake and local boaters may be interested in attending the festivities in general.

“I assume when people find out this is going on, some of the boaters who still have their boats out will want to come to town,” Clarke said.

Trustee Mark Wilder said he approved of the idea but wanted to make sure the village would receive recognition for its role in hosting part of the conference.

“I’m kind of excited,” Clarke said. “The scary part is it might be snowing.”

“It could also be 90,” replied Deputy Mayor Bruce Stebbins.

‘Carp Capital of America’

While the World Canal Conference takes place just after the first day of fall, the village also discussed an event that will take place just before summer begins.

Paul and Ginny Russell recently assumed leadership of the Wild Carp Club of Central New York (WCC), which hosts annual tournaments in May and October. Paul Russell appeared before the village board to ask them to consider waiving fees for the use of Community Park for the Wild Carp Classic, which takes place May 11 to 14.

Russell said he and his wife will meet with the Greater Baldwinsville Chamber of Commerce about the tournament, but he wanted to restore WCC’s relationship with the village and turn Baldwinsville into a fishing destination.

“When we first started doing this tournament 12 years ago, we got the village really involved,” he said. “We had a parade down [the] main street and then the opening ceremonies at Paper Mill Island, and we kind of got away from that.”

Russell, a fishing guide, said he has had several international clients seeking to fish on the Seneca River, including Sergei Zubov, defensive assignment coach for the Russian national hockey team and former player for the New York Rangers and the Dallas Stars.

“I want guys from other countries or all over the country or around here to refer to the tournament as the Baldwinsville, New York, carp tournament,” he said. “Our slogan is going to be, ‘Baldwinsville, New York: Carp Capital of America.’ We want people to understand that the fishing here is phenomenal.”

The Russells plan to turn the Wild Carp Classic into a nonprofit venture, with all proceeds going into tournament expenses and prizes. Paul Russell said he is thinking of expanding the tournament to Onondaga Lake.

Clarke said the board would discuss the tournament and asked Russell to submit information about the tournament to the public works committee.

“I think it’s pretty exciting,” Clarke said, adding that people might like to watch the anglers catch carp during the tournament.

Early registration for the Wild Carp Classic begins Feb. 13 and open registration begins Feb. 21. Registrations are due April 18. The entry fee for two- or three-person teams is $900, $300 of which is due upfront as a deposit. To learn more, visit wildcarpclub.com/wild-carp-classic.

