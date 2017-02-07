A busy month planned at Maxwell Library

Off the Shelf: February events at Maxwell Library

Submitted by Rena Brower

Maxwell Memorial Library

It’s almost Valentine’s Day, so why not take a chance on the Friends of Maxwell Chocolate Friends-y raffle? Tickets are $2 each or 5 for $5, available at the library. You just might win a lovely canvas tote bag filled with chocolate goodies, and your purchase benefits Maxwell. The drawing is on February 11, so hurry in for your tickets before you miss out!

Art exhibit

Cosmic Rehab: Assorted media by Ashley DiMento and Jordan Eubanks

Feb. 1 through 25

Don’t miss this premier exhibit by two amazing young artists. The show will feature works in acrylic, watercolor, charcoal, and even original poetry done in calligraphy. Ms. DiMento and Mr. Eubanks held a sneak preview at Maxwell’s recent Layers of Hope reception, and the color, emotion, and power of their paintings indicate good futures in the arts for both of them.

Unraveling Yarns Book Club (for adults)

Thursday, Feb. 9, 10:30 to noon. Free. No registration.

All book selections have a mystery or suspense theme. Bring your knitting and unravel a different plot each month. Each new title is kept a mystery until you pick it up. Stop in at Maxwell for a copy of next month’s book and a reading guide. Non-knitters are also welcome.

Maxwell Family Movie

Saturday, Feb. 11, 1 p.m. Call for title. Free. No registration.

Although out of the baby business, the storks find one last package in their inventory. Can they make a little boy’s dream of a new brother or sister come true? (2016; PG; 89 minutes) Licensing laws prevent us from publicizing certain details, but you may call the library for the title. Seating is limited, so come early. We provide the popcorn.

Maxwell Matinee (for adults)

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2 p.m. Free. Registration preferred. Call for title.

Tom Hanks stars as commercial pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger in this film based on 2009’s miracle on the Hudson. (2016; PG-13; 96 minutes). Licensing laws prevent us from publicizing certain details, but you may call the library for the title. Seating is limited, so please reserve your place online or by calling 315-672-3661.

Individual Internet Instruction

Thursday, Feb. 16, 1 to 4 p.m. Free. Registration required.

Call for your 45-minute one-on-one class with Lois. No question is too basic! Learn email, web surfing, and mouse tricks. Taught on our PCs or your laptop. Please save questions about digital library books, tablets and smartphones for Rena, Pete, or other staff.

Winter Break Cabin Fever Crafts

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 1 to 3 p.m. Free. No registration. For children ages 5 to 13.

Don’t hang around the house bored, and driving your parents crazy! Come to the library and choose from our stash of craft kits. Follow a design, or create your own. Make as many projects as you like to take home with you.

A Guide to 529 College Savings and Education Planning

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 6 to 7 p.m. Free. No registration.

College is expensive, and scholarships seldom cover the whole cost. New York’s 529 Advisor Guided College Savings Program lets participants invest funds for college-bound beneficiaries so there’s less need to borrow money for tuition and other expenses. Sean Byrne, financial advisor with Edward Jones, hosts an informal session on 529 plans for parents, grandparents, and anyone interested in helping someone afford a college education.

Winter Break Maxwell Family Movie

Thursday, Feb. 23, 1 p.m. Call for title. Free. No registration.

A scientist’s remarkable machine unexpectedly shrinks some neighborhood kids to the size of insects (1989; PG; 93 minutes). Licensing laws prevent us from publicizing certain details, but you may call the library for the title. Seating is limited, so come early. We provide the popcorn!

Solutions to College Cost and Marketable Majors

Thursday, Feb. 23, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free. Registration preferred.

Consultant John Decker of College Assistance Plus helps families research colleges that fit their financial and academic needs. In this workshop for parents and students, he presents real-world solutions for families trying to reduce college costs, regardless of income. He also suggests guidelines for choosing a fitting and marketable major.

Between the Lines Book Club (for adults)

Monday, Feb. 27, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Free. No registration.

The group reads a variety of genres, from literary fiction to suspenseful bestsellers. Copies of club selections and reading guides are available at the desk. All are welcome.

Maxwell Library Board Meeting

Monday, Feb. 27, 6 p.m.

The Board of Trustees meets on the third Monday of each month unless stated otherwise. The public is welcome to attend. If you would like to address the board or request a topic to be put on the agenda, please contact director Katy Benson at least one week before the meeting.

Streaming Media: Watching Internet Video on Your TV

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2 to 3 p.m. Free. Registration preferred.

If your small phone, tablet, or computer screen makes it difficult to watch videos and online movies and shows, then streaming could be for you. Tech Librarian Pete Schult will explain streaming media and what it takes to set it up and use it.

AARP will not conduct tax return preparation at Maxwell Library this year. The library will have limited state and federal forms, as they are received, available for free. Many forms are now available only online; those forms may be printed from the library’s public computers for 25 cents per page. AARP representatives will be available for individual tax return preparation, by appointment only, at the Camillus Senior Center. You may call the Center at 315-672-3163 or 315-672-5820 for more information.

Ongoing programs for kids (all free; no registration unless otherwise noted):

Sally’s Story Time, for preschoolers

Mondays and Tuesdays, Feb. 6, 7, 13, 14, 21, 27, and 28 (not 20), 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Stories with Sally, for the under-3 crowd and a participating adult

Wednesdays, Feb. 1, 8, 15, and 22, 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Saturday Story Time with Ms. Melissa, for ages 1 to 4 with a participating adult; held on the second Saturday of the month

Saturday, Feb. 11, 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Creative Discovery for Kids, seasonal crafts, discoveries, and stories for ages 5 to 10

Wednesdays, Feb. 1, 8, and 15, 4:30 to 5:15 p.m.

Note special time for Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2 to 2:45 p.m. Registration preferred.

Go Digital

With OverDrive, Hoopla, and Cloud Library, great entertainment is only a click away on your computer or mobile device. We have ebooks, audiobooks, music and videos, with new titles added daily. It’s easy, fun, and free! Call to set up a help session.

Your library card is the key to amazing free online encyclopedias, newspapers, magazines, archives, tutorials, and courses. Go to the Digital tab on our website, or to onlib.org/research/databases.

We have a variety of devices for you to use or borrow, including ereaders, Google Cardboard virtual reality viewers, iPads, Kindle Fire HD, Microsoft Surface, Samsung Galaxy Tab, Android FamTab, and the AWE children’s computer.

Stay Connected:

Be sure to sign up for our monthly online library newsletter. Submit your name and email address at the library or via email to maxmemlib@yahoo.com, with “Maxwell newsletter” typed in the subject box. The newsletter can also be found on the “News and Events” tab on our website. See upcoming events and register as needed by clicking on the calendar icon on the homepage. Provide your email address and get an automatic reminder three days before the event. And now you can even support your library online through the PayPal Donate feature on our website!

Being a Friend of Maxwell is a great way to support the library. The group sponsors library programs and fundraising events. Click the Friends tab on www.maxwellmemoriallibrary.org for news and updates of meetings and special events.

Maxwell Memorial Library is located at 14 Genesee St., Camillus. The library is open Monday through Thursday, 10 to 8 p.m.; Friday, 10 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 to 3 p.m.; closed Sundays. The library is closed Monday, Feb. 20 for Presidents’ Day. Please call 315-672-3661 for additional information about any of our programs, visit our website at maxwellmemoriallibrary.org, like us on Facebook, or find us on Instagram and Twitter @maxmemlib.

