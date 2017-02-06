CBA/J-D wrestling takes third at sectional meet

With its combined enrollment, the CBA/Jamesville-DeWitt wrestling team gets the Class AA designation for Section III post-season competition, so it would make it way to Baldiwnsville last Saturday for the sectional AA meet.

Even with wins in four weight classes could not push CBA/J-D to the top, as it got third place with 183.5 points, just behind runner-up Central Square’s 194.5 points as Fayetteveille-Manlius was seventh with 100.5 points. Host Baldwinsville, with 212.5 points, won for the fifth time in six years.

The Griffin brothers both won for CBA/J-D. Myles Griffin, at 99 pounds, dominated the field, capping his efforts with a 10-2 victory over Central Square’s Kole Mulhauser in the finals, while Matt Griffin rolled at 106, pinning another Redhawks wrestler, Brandon Leudemann, in just 75 seconds in their final as teammate Ethan Wells finished third.

Tyler Kellison, to win at 126 pounds, pinned Aiden Connor (Liverpool) and Zach Sweeney (Cicero-North Syracuse) to reach the finals, and then methodically pulled away from B’ville’s Jake Naples until Kellison earned a technical fall with two seconds left in the bout.

Jake Wright closed out his victory at 160 pounds by recording a 72-second pin over West Genesee’s victor Elias,, but this came after a semifinal where Wright only needed 50 seconds to pin Rome Free Academy’s Marc Darcangelo. Jonah Cavallo got to the 145-pound final, but the Bees’ David Rush pinned him.

Elsewhere, Garrett Bauer, the top seed at 132 pounds, lost his semifinal to B’’ville’s Tyler Patrick, but rebounded to win third place in a 13-8 decision over West Genesee’s Brady Ryan in the consolation bracket final. Adam Honis dropped his 170-pound semifinal to B’ville’s Dan Fawwaz 5-1, but eventually topped Syracuse ITC’s Naijir Dean 3-2 to get his third-place finish.

Trig Block, at 152 pounds, edged Liverpool’s Nick Paganelli 6-4 for fifth place, with Dylan Fort (160) also getting fifth when B’ville’s Dom Sposato was disqualified. Brian Martin lost in the 138-pound quarterfinal. Charlie Josephson lost the quarterfinal at 220 pounds, as did CBA/J-D’s Chris Pappas. Luke Ovadias lost his 220-pound quarterfinal.

Bryce Doane put F-M in the win column at 170 pounds, getting a technical fall over C-NS’s Robert Salvett and shutting out West Genesee’s Griffin Sasso 9-0 to reach the finals, and then putting away Liverpool’s Will Ronan 10-4 for the title. CBA/J-D’s Zach Langdon finished third, edging Sasso 6-5 in the consolation bracket final.

No CBA/J-D wrestler got close to Andrew Testani at 285 pounds. He beat Central Square’s Brandon Windey in an injury default and edged RFA’s Spencer Pisanieschi 5-4 to get to the finals, but settled for second place after a loss to B’ville Mike Spicer .

Also for F-M, Braden Florczyk made it to fourth place at 106, getting to the consolation bracket final before dropping a close 5-3 decision to Wells. James Ferro got fourth place at 152. Jon Scalzetti defeated Sweeney 5-1 to finish fifth at 126, while at 145 Ali Salem beat C-NS’s Anthony DeSimone 8-2 for his own fifth-place effort.

Sam Abreham was sixth at 120 pounds and Justin Bedell was sixth at 138 as Ben Christopher lost in the quarterfinals at 132.

All of these wrestlers earned trips to this Saturday’s sectional Division I (large school) championships at SRC Arena.

CBA/J-D got ready for the sectional meets with another big test last Monday against Adirondack, where it gained enough of an advantage in the first 12 bouts to withstand a late Wildcats comeback and prevailed by a 38-35 margin.

Matt Griffin opened with a 48-second pin of Hunter Carr. Bauer beat Sean Banks 7-2, with Cavallo pulling away from Will Roberts and earning an 11-1 decision. Wright got a 24-9 technical fall over Mike Race, with Langdon, Honis, Ben Gerling also prevailing. Honis earned a forfeit as Pappas rolled past Adam Donovan 11-3.

Adirondack, down 32-20 with four bouts left, knew it needed every point from the next three bouts since it would have forfeit the last bout to Wells. But while the Wildcats did get pins from Travis Hastwell (220) and Andrew Tanner (285), it only got three points at 99 when David BeSeth took an injury default in his defeat to Bryar Croniser.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story