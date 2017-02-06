Boys hoops Mustangs has 1-1 week

A season for the Marcellus boys basketball team that included a quick start and a bout of inconsistency in the middle stages may have started to right itself just before the push for the Section III Class B playoffs.

During last Tuesday’s game against visiting Phoenix, the Mustangs put together one of its best offensive performances of the season, with Nick Femano a particular standout during an 87-73 victory over the Firebirds.

Marcellus led most of the way, jumping out to a 21-13 edge by the end of the first quarter and continuing that push until it led by double digits, 65-52, through three periods. Femano was the catalyst, constantly getting open inside and hitting on a career-best 16 field goals on his way to 33 points overall.

Femano didn’t work alone, either. Tom Fiacchi had 15 points, most of it from three 3-pointers, while Jerrod Gates had 14 points. Nate Kellar got nine points, with Connor Wixson (eight points) and Sam Grattan (six points) close behind. Phoenix, in defeat, got 25 points from Jacob Hart and 19 points from Alex Sisera, who hit five 3-pointers.

At 10-6, Marcellus could clinch a winning record if it prevailed at Cazenovia on Friday. Attempting to avenge a 69-63 home loss to the Lakers in mid-December, the Mustangs could not do so, struggling plenty on offense during a 50-37 loss to the Lakers.

Not until the fourth quarter did Marcellus hit double digits in any single period. By then, Cazenovia had built a 38-26 lead and, despite hitting just two 3-pointers all night, would keep that margin as Thomas Bragg had 13 points and Kevin Stalder added 12 points. Femano led the Mustangs with 10 points as Fiacchi got nine points and Kellar earned seven points.

The game last Monday between Jordan-Elbridge and Solvay was an instance of one side gradually seizing control and the other side realizing it – but too late for its own good as the Eagles held off the Bearcats 58-53.

Heading into it, J-E was 5-10, needing three wins in its last five games to be sure of a playoff berth. It attained one of them by holding Solvay to five points in the first quarter and seizing a lead that grew to double digits by the end of the third period.

Trailing 46-34, the Bearcats battled back and cut that deficit in half, again with Jake Dippold at the forefront as he led both sides with 26 points. Connor Lee had eight points, with Mike Cimino contributing six points.

J-E would stay out in front, though, because Dale Wagner, who finished with 21 points, had a bit more help. Dominic Walborn reached 10 points, while Aidan Carpenter gained eight points. Collin Barrigar and Brandon Wick had six points apiece.

If the Eagles could win at Pulaski Friday night, it would get to the brink of the post-season – but the heavy snows in Oswego County meant yet another postponement.

