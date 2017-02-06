Bowling Bees compete in sectional tournament

A winter’s worth of work for the Baldwinsville bowling teams culminated in their trip to Mattydale’s Strike-N-Spare Lanes for the Section III championships, where the boys Bees managed a top-10 finish in the team portion.

Amid tough lane conditions, B’ville’s boys shot 826 in the opening game and continued to improve throughout the morning, getting an 836 in the second game and 874 in the third game to go into the break with a cumulative pinfall of 2,536.

Things weren’t quite as good in the afternoon session, with B’ville slumping to a 777 in the fifth game in between an 825 in the fourth game and a closing game of 844. Still, with 4,980, the Bees finished ninth overall and sixth among Class A teams.

In the race to see who would advance to the March 4-5 state tournament at Gates Bowl in Rochester, East Syracuse Minoa won it, setting the pace most of the way and pulling away in the final game to finish at 5,500, topping runner-up Homer by 5,311. Fulton, with a total of 5,254, won the Class A team title.

Individually, Jarod Napiorkowski had a terrific day for the Bees. After an opening 148, he improved to 196 and 204 in the rest of the morning session and peaked with a 231 in the fifth game. Napiorkowski’s 1,143 aggregate left him sixth among individuals as Jarrod Williams added a 1,056 series.

Over in the girls portion of the sectional tournament, B’ville finished with a team score of 4,180, putting them in 13th place overall. The Bees’ best game was a 791 in the fifth as Brooke Flask posted the best individual score of 996. Fulton (2,532) held off Utica Proctor (2,482) for the top spot.

