Several displaced by fire in Onondaga

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office investigates an overnight structure fire in the Town of Onondaga.

At approximately 2:38 am this morning, Sheriff’s Deputies along with firefighters from the Onondaga Hill Department and surrounding districts, responded to a reported apartment fire at the Meadows Apartment complex. Several residents called 911 when they smelled the odor of smoke and heard the sound of an alarm coming from one of the apartments.

As deputies arrived, they began evacuating residents when they observed heavy smoke billowing from underneath the door of 113 Westbrook Hills Drive. Firefighters quickly forced entry into the apartment where they discovered an active kitchen fire and an 18 year old male occupant asleep in one of the bedrooms. The male was removed from the apartment and transported to Community Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalations.

It took firefighter approximately 47 minutes to get the fire under control and extinguished. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene and is currently working on relocating several nearby residents who have been displaced due the power being cut to the building.

An investigation conducted by the Onondaga County Fire Investigation Unit determined that the fire was accidental, caused by food being left on the stove.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story