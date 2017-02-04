J-D first, ESM second in OHSL indoor track meet

No one would get close to the Jamesville-DeWitt indoor track and field teams during Friday night’s Onondaga High School League Division I championships at Utica College’s Hutton Dome, though East Syracuse Minoa did gave chase and finished second in both divisions.

On the girls side, the Red Rams picked up 226 points, with the Spartans (78 points) well clear of Fowler (48 points) for the runner-up spot. J-D’s boys had 185 points, while ESM, with 85 points, edged Homer (83 points) for second place.

J-D started out on the track by going 1-2-3 in the 3,000-meter run, with Hannah Butler prevailing in 10:05.20 ahead of Ayla Erwin (11:21.83) and Alisa Salbert (12:24.04) as ESM’s Maddison Sage was fifth. Later, in the 1,500-meter run, Butler pulled away to win in 4:55.34, with Grace Bridge third in 5:20.23 and Abby Leavitt sixth.

Alexandria Payne rolled to first place in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.72 seconds, and followed it up with a 300-meter dash title in 42.24 seconds ahead of Alexia Carr (43.53 seconds) in second place as Ava Wisniewski was fourth.

Claiming a third title in the long jump, Payne flew 16 feet 5 1/2 inches to beat a field that included Julia Antoine, who was fourth in 14’1 1/2″ while also getting a sixth-place finish in the high jump.

Sophia Vinciguerra rolled to a victory in the 1,000-meter run in 3:14.50 as Abby Palin was third in 3;25.50 and Megan Brown (3:31.72) was fourth. Later, Vinciguerra, Butler, Palin and Katie Lutz went 10:30.95 to win the 4×800 relay, with ESM fourth in 11:49.22.

Alexia Carr, in 7.70 seconds, triumphed in the 55-meter dash, where Denise Yaeger was fifth. Lutz took her turn in the 600-meter run, prevailing in 1:49.44. Carr, Yaeger, Ailish McDevitt and Sarah Hildreth won the 4×200 relay in 1:52.51.

To cap it off, in the pole vault J-D swept the top three positions, Gabrielle Tanksley winning with a clearance of 9’6″ as Sara Signorelli topped 9 feet and Wisniewski cleared 7 feet.

ESM had Lindsay Crego win the shot put with a toss of 30’9 1/2″ over J-D’s Lauren Nandal (28’11”) in second place and Marinah Williams in fourth place. Nandal also was second in the weight throw with a 26-foot toss as Williams finished fifth and Sayaka LeClair sixth.

Mia Montgomery was victorious for the Spartans in the triple jump, her best attempt of 35’6″ well clear of J-D’s Allison Virgo, who was second with 32’4″ as McDevitt was fourth and ESM’s Maria Markert in fifth place. Jennah Ferrari won the long jump by clearing 4’7″ with fewer misses than J-D’s Laetticia Bazile.

Jacinta Hensinger, Jaylynn Short, Marissa Drogo and Sage Almstead finish second in the 4×400 relay in 4:38.66, just behind Fowler’s winning 4:34.76 and ahead of J-D (4:39.77) in third place.

Almstead went on to finish third in the 600 in 1:53.11, while Marissa Drogo was fourth (1:54.23) and Sydney Carnival sixth. Hensinger got fifth place in the 300.

Lashae Benjamin was fourth in the 55 sprint in 8.07 seconds, with Montgomery in sixth place. Mackenzie Bourdon got fourth place in the 55 hurdles, ahead of McDevitt in fifth place. Benjamin, Bourdon, Kaylee DeLucia and Caitlynn Finerson were third in the 4×200 in 1:56.45.

To get going on the boys side, J-D turned to Patrick Dye, who won the 3,200-meter run in 9:55.77 as ESM’s Nick Berg was third in 10:19.01 and two other Rams, Luke Hobicka and Joe Didomenico, were fifth and sixth, respectively. Moving to the 1,000, J-D had Sam Glisson prevail in 2:49.28, nearly five seconds ahead of the field.

In the 55 sprint David Fikham, in 6.88 seconds, prevailed over Murad Amurlayev (7.08 seconds) in a 1-2 effort for the Rams. Fikham returned in the 300 and, in 36.57 seconds beat a field that included Joey Armenta (38.67 seconds) in third place and Mike Potamianos in sixth place.

Fikham would win three times, as in the 4×200 he joined Amurlayev, Potamianos and Armenta to win in 1:35.18, chased by, among others, the Spartans, who were third in 1:41.66.

Amurlayev was triumphant in the long jump, going 19’6″ to beat ESM’s Hunter Bruner and J-D’s Donovan Coughlin, who both had leaps of 19’2 1/2″. Bruner got his turn in the triple jump, winning with a 39-foot effort as Coughlin got third place (37’4 1/2″) and Liam McFadden (34’10 3/4″) was fourth.

Just as the J-D girls did, the boys Rams swept the top three in the pole vault as Chris Blust cleared 11 feet, as did Alex Le, with Ben MacCrindle third by topping 10 feet.

Dye was a close second (4:43.54) to Homer’s Grant Stokoe (4:43.21) in the mile, with Alan Gao fourth and Adam Hyatt sixth, and in between them Berg, who got the Spartans a third-place clocking of 4:53.42.

Armenta, Potamianos, Tyler Gabriel and Jesse White were second (3:42.37) to Auburn (3:39.78) in the 4×400, as the Spartans got fifth place in 4:07.41. Fidel Martinez needed 1:31.84 to get second place in the 600, with Parker Cote in fifth place.

Martinez, Dye, Glisson and Logan Mimaroglu were second in the 4×800 in 8:58.44 to Homer’s 8:54.62, while Berg, Tyler Hodge, Jared Henry and Nate Castor put ESM in third place in 9:01.41.

Isaiah Brooks put ESM in the win column when he went 8.11 seconds in the 55 hurdles, beating out J-D’s Ryan Bradford (8.47 seconds) and Alex Carbacio (8.53 seconds) as Conner Hillman got fifth place for the Spartans.

Brooks also had a third-place shot put toss of 39’6 1/2″ as J-D’s Henry Middleton (37’4 1/4″) was fourth, but improved to third place in the weight throw with a heave of 32’11”.

Henry was third in the 600 in 1:33.97, with Hodge fourth in 1:34.63 and also fourth in the pole vault. Cody Laroche (7.18 seconds) beat out Tyler Kilmer (7.21 seconds) for fourth place in the 55 sprint, and later was fourth in the long jump (19′ 3/4″). Dan Barry finished sixth in the 1,000.

