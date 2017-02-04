Boys indoor track Bees second at CNYCL meet

Deep into Friday night’s CNY Counties League championship meet at Utica College’s Hutton Dome, the Baldwinsville boys indoor track and field team battled it out with Cicero-North Syracuse, the top spot in the team standings still up for grabs.

Ultimately, the Bees picked up 111.5 points, not quite enough to win it, but still a strong second behind the Northstars’ total of 123.5 points as they both beat Liverpool (80 points) and Fayetteville-Manlius (77 points), who were third and fourth, respectively.

Unlike regular-season meets, when points were earned by those who finished in the top eight, the league championship only awarded points to top-six finishers.

The first Bees win on the track came in the 4×400 relay as the quartet of Evan Vannatta, Tyler Luciano, Kieran Sheridan and Kenny Stehle finished in three minutes, 33.37 seconds, more than 10 seconds ahead of runner-up West Genesee (3:43.45) and the field.

Moving to the 600-meter run, B’ville went 1-2 as Sheridan pulled away to win in 1:24.97 and Vannatta got second place in 1:25.11. Broc Augustus got ninth place in 1:39.52. Stehle was third in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.70 seconds, just ahead of Nate Jaquint (8.73 seconds) in fourth place.

B’ville had another relay win in the 4×800 as Evan Vannatta, Garrett Vannatta, Connor McManus and Adam Davis finished in 8:20.38 totop Liverpool (8.23.55) by a comfortable margin. In the 4×200, Sheridan, Luciano, Justin Goodridge and Evan DaPrano were second in 1:35.87, just behind Nottingham’s 1:35.60.

Judson Fletcher threw the shot put 45 feet 7 inches and was second behind Nottingham’s Jaleel Barry and his long toss of 52’1 ½” as Anthony Sellers got sixth place for the Bees with 40’7”. In the weight throw, Fletcher’s best attempt of 45’2” nearly won it, but Barry edged him with 45’4”, this time with Andre Phillips getting to sixth place (36’3”) for B’ville and Cameron Cardinal (35’10”) seventh.

Ben Timmons was second in the 3,200-meter run in 9:59.30 behind F-M’s Joe Walters (9:40.20), with John Kresovich fifth in 10:14.81. Davis needed 4:36.20 to finish fourth in the mile, where Timmons was 10th in 4:56.12. Jaquint, clearing 5’8”, was second in the high jump behind F-M’s Romello Mitchell, who won with 5’10”.

Luciano, in the long jump, was third with a top leap of 19’2 ¾”, with Austin Catalano fifth by going 18’11 ¼”. Catalano went 39’10 ¾” in the triple jump and finished fourth as Jaquint was sixth, going 39’9 ¼”. Jaeho Lee tied for fifth in the pole vault, clearing 9’6”.

Garrett Vannatta got sixth place in the 1,000-meter run in 2:44.95, just ahead of McManus (2:45.18) in eighth place as George Kresovich got 12th place. Josh Scholten was eighth in the 300-meter dash in 38.94 secods. Justin Goodridge was 11th and Catalano 12th in the 55-meter dash.

Meanwhile, in the CNYCL girls championships, B’ville finished fourth, with 84 points, not far behind C-NS (95 points) and Liverpool (92 points), but all of them chasing F-M, who piled up wins and top-three finishes in distance races and won with 121 points.

In the girls meet, B’ville’s Lauren Addario was victorious in the 55 sprint, going 7.51 seconds to top Liverpool’s Kierra Richarson (7.60 seconds) as Karen Ekure finished fifth in 7.81 seconds and Katie Weaver got ninth place. In the triple jump, Addario won again, going 35’10” to beat C-NS’s Shayla Webb (34’10”) and the field.

Not stopping there, Addario, Ekure and Weaver paired with Maria Henwood to help the Bees win the 4×200 in 1:49.04, more than three seconds ahead of F-M (1:52.69) in the second spot. Henwood contended in the 300, going 43.55 seconds to finish second behind West Genesee’s Megan Delia (43.15 seconds).

Adriana Straughter won the high jump, clearing 5 feet as no other competitor could top 4’10”. Straughter also was second in the 55 hurdles, where she finished in 9.19 seconds behind F-M’s Gwenn Shepardson (9.05 seconds),

Anna Demer was fourth in the 600 in 1:42.51, with Patricia Conlan fifth in 1:44.52 as Demer went 3:08.64 to take fifth place in the 1,000, while Sarah Rodman was ninth. Leah Carpenter was sixth in the 3,000-meter run in 11:30.27, with Nadine Dickter (11:58.75) in eighth place as Carpenter later finished ninth and Rodman 10th in the 1,500-meter run.

Henwood, Dukat, Natalie Farnett and Emme Foote were fourth in the 4×400 in 4:18.68, while Demer, Conlan, Mia Bolton and Madison Dickter were fifth (10:52.17) in the 4×800. Allyson Surowick was ninth in the 55 hurdles.

Anna Miller threw the shot put 29’ ¾” and got third place, with Sofia Vallatta (24’10 ½”) sixth. Miller went on to earn fourth place in the weight throw, heaving it 27’3”. Marina Blasi had a sixth-place long jump of 14’6 ¾”, also finishing eighth in the triple jump behind Addario as Dukat finished seventh in the long jump.

