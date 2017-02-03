 

What’s on PAC-B? Feb. 4 to 10

Feb 03, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Things to Do

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, Feb. 4

  • 9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 12:00 PM Village of Baldwinsville Mtg (2/2/2017)
  • then Board of Education (1/23/2017)
  • 3:00 PM Canton Woods: Mardis Gras (2006)
  • 4:00 PM Canton Woods: Classic Sounds (2004)
  • 5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
  • 6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 9:00 PM Village of Baldwinsville Mtg (2/2/2017)
  • then Board of Education (1/23/2017)

Sunday, Feb. 5

  • 9:00 AM Village of Baldwinsville Mtg (2/2/2017)
  • then Board of Education (1/23/2017)
  • 12:00 PM Canton Woods: Mardis Gras (2006)
  • 1:00 PM Canton Woods: Classic Sounds (2004)
  • 2:00 PM Canton Woods: Safety in Public Places w Lt. LeRoy, BPD (2013)
  • 3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church
  • 4:00 PM Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God
  • 5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
  • 6:00 PM Village of Baldwinsville Mtg (2/2/2017)
  • then Board of Education (1/23/2017)
  • 9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

Monday, Feb. 6

  • 9:00 AM Canton Woods: Mardis Gras (2006)
  • 10:00 AM Canton Woods: Classic Sounds (2004)
  • 11:00 AM Canton Woods: Safety in Public Places w Lt. LeRoy, BPD (2013)
  • 12:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 3:00 PM Village of Baldwinsville Mtg (2/2/2017)
  • then Board of Education (1/23/2017)
  • 6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 9:00 PM Canton Woods: Mardis Gras (2006)
  • 10:00 PM Canton Woods: Classic Sounds (2004)
  • 11:00 PM Canton Woods: Safety in Public Places w Lt. LeRoy, BPD (2013)

Tuesday, Feb. 7

  • 9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 12:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ CWSC – Veteran’s Day (2016)
  • 12:55 PM Hershey Car Corral (2005)
  • 2:00 PM John Deere Antique Tractors (2007)
  • 3:00 PM Baker Night of Jazz (2014)
  • 4:00 PM Master’s Touch Choral @ Hillview Community Church
  • 5:40 PM David Harshberger: “Trunk or Treat” Beanbag Game (2016)
  • 6:00 PM Seneca River Days (2015)
  • 7:55 PM State of the Performing Arts in Our Community (2014)
  • 9:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Pendergast Ancestry & Farm (2016)
  • 9:50 PM Burma-Shave Roadside Signs
  • 11:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: The Origin of Local Places’ Names (2016)

Wednesday, Feb. 8

  • 9:00 AM Seneca River Days (2015)
  • 10:55 AM State of the Performing Arts in Our Community (2014)
  • 12:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Pendergast Ancestry & Farm (2016)
  • 12:50 PM Burma-Shave Roadside Signs
  • 2:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: The Origin of Local Places’ Names (2016)
  • 3:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 6:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ CWSC – Veteran’s Day (2016)
  • 6:55 PM Hershey Car Corral (2005)
  • 8:00 PM John Deere Antique Tractors (2007)
  • 9:00 PM Baker Night of Jazz (2014)
  • 10:00PM Master’s Touch Choral @ Hillview Community Church
  • 11:40PM David Harshberger: “Trunk or Treat” Beanbag Game (2016)

Thursday, Feb. 9

  • 9:00 AM Baker Night of Jazz (2014)
  • 10:00AM Master’s Touch Choral @ Hillview Community Church
  • 11:40AM David Harshberger: “Trunk or Treat” Beanbag Game (2016)
  • 12:00 PM Seneca River Days (2015)
  • 1:55 PM State of the Performing Arts in Our Community (2014)
  • 3:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Pendergast Ancestry & Farm (2016)
  • 3:50 PM Burma-Shave Roadside Signs
  • 5:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: The Origin of Local Places’ Names (2016)
  • 6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 9:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ CWSC – Veteran’s Day (2016)
  • 9:55 PM Hershey Car Corral (2005)
  • 11:00 PM John Deere Antique Tractors (2007)

Friday, Feb. 10

  • 9:00 AM B’Ville Community Band @ CWSC – Veteran’s Day (2016)
  • 9:55 AM Hershey Car Corral (2005)
  • 11:00 AM John Deere Antique Tractors (2007)
  • 12:00 PM Baker Night of Jazz (2014)
  • 1:00 PM Master’s Touch Choral @ Hillview Church
  • 2:40 PM David Harshberger: “Trunk or Treat” Beanbag Game (2016)
  • 3:00 PM Seneca River Days (2015)
  • 4:55 PM State of the Performing Arts in Our Community (2014)
  • 6:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Pendergast Ancestry & Farm (2016)
  • 6:50 PM Burma-Shave Roadside Signs
  • 8:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: The Origin of Local Places’ Names (2016)
  • 9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

