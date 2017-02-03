Tivnan hangs out his sign in Cicero

Dan Tivnan, a State Farm team member for the past eight years, announces the recent opening of his State Farm agency, located at 8081 Brewerton Road in Cicero.

“Taking over this office means a lot to me, as I love the Cicero area,” said Tivnan. “I plan on growing my business by creating four or five jobs within my agency made up of licensed insurance producers who live in the community. Who better to help me grow it than those who know it the best?”

Tivnan has an associate degree in accounting from Mohawk Valley Community College and a BA in marketing from State University of New York at Oswego. He also holds certificates in property and casualty, health and life insurance, and focuses on life insurance because it’s only pennies for dollars to protect loved ones in the event of the insured’s passing.

“My advice to everyone in New York this winter is to check your backup and basement insurance, in the event that water backs up into your home,” said Tivnan. “Most homeowner’s insurance in New York does not cover backup unless you specifically request an endorsement to add coverage. It’s a big seasonal risk I have seen around here in my years in the industry. Large amounts of rain, ice and snow can put pressure on systems such as septic, sewers, and sump pumps.”

Tivnan sells auto, home, property, business, flood, life and health insurance, as well as banking pro.

