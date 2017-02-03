Skaneateles girls hoops wins twice

Given all the close calls and disappointments this winter, the Skaneateles girls basketball team was due for a lopsided victory.

It came last Tuesday night, when the Lakers hosted Altmar-Parish-Williamstown and got a chance to show off its skills, especially on the offensive end of the floor, in the course of a 71-26 victory over the Rebels.

APW could not keep up with Skaneateles, who roared out to a 37-12 halftime lead. And the Lakers maintained that paced even though the game was well in hand, with Olivia Dobrovosky matching the Rebels all by herself by scoring 26 points, including four 3-pointers.

Each of the eight Lakers that saw action got at least one field goal, spreading things around. Hannah Atkinson earned 10 points, while Riley Pas’cal had nine points. Bridget Neumann gained eight points as Chloe Metz had seven points and Mackenzie Ward earned six points.

Though it wasn’t as lopsided in Thursday night’s game against ITC/Fowler, the Lakers won again, 60-43, building up most of that margin during a 17-5 first-quarter push and then steadily adding to that lead the rest of the way.

Continuing her strong play, Dobrovosky finished with 22 points, with a pair of 3-pointers. Metz improved to 11 points, while Olivia Navaroli stepped up for 10 points and Atkinson threw in nine points. Ayante Kennedy led ITC/Fowler by earning 16 points.

This pair of wins improved the Lakers’ record to 5-12, but with a 5-6 record in the OHSL Liberty division, it could still reach the Section III playoffs if it won two of its last three league games. Skaneateles hosts Pulaski Tuesday and then hosts Westhill next Friday before a Feb. 14 regular-season finale at Phoenix.

